Galaxy A54 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: Samsung has a better middleman than Chinese? | Comparative

The Galaxy A54 was launched by the Korean company with the proposal to inherit its predecessor’s position as the brand’s best intermediary in the year. But to expand to the segment as a whole, it needs to prove itself superior to the Xiaomi 12 Lite. By putting these Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones side by side, which one is the best in the category at the moment? Let’s check it out in detail now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A54

Let’s get down to the design first with these distinctive looks. Although the manufacturers keep the notch in the form of a hole in the screen at the front, each one followed its line at the back. Samsung left the lenses placed directly on the lid individually. Xiaomi, on the other hand, preferred a rectangular block that highlights the main camera. - Advertisement - In construction, the solution was the same for both. They used a plastic housing, covered by glass at the rear. The Galaxy differential here is to have placed a Gorilla Glass 5, for greater protection against scratches.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

And speaking of protection, another advantage of the A54 is the IP67 certification, which guarantees resistance against dust and liquids. On the other hand, the 12 Lite benefits from a more compact and lighter body than the competitor. The duo even provides fingerprint reader under the screen. The only one to offer storage expansion is the Korean one, due to the presence of a microSD card slot. His Bluetooth 5.3 also goes beyond the Chinese rival’s 5.2 version. At least, sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC technology are present in both. The Galaxy opens the scoring for the extra benefits. - Advertisement -

best construction None Better protection against scratches - Advertisement - Galaxy A54 more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A54 Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? Galaxy A54 Which is thinner and lighter? Xiaomi 12 Lite Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth Galaxy A54

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Both have an AMOLED screen. The A54 is of the Super type and has a size of 6.4 inches, smaller than the 6.5 inches of the 12 Lite, which stands out for its 12-bit support, to reproduce 68 billion colors. From both sides, the brightness level will not let you down. They bring HDR10+ technology, but only Xiaomi comes with Dolby Vision, which further enhances the experience on streaming services. The duo also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, for excellent fluidity, but only the Chinese model contains a touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz, thinking about gamers. Among the similarities here, we highlight the presence of a Full HD+ resolution, in addition to Gorilla Glass 5 to protect against scratches. It’s a point for Xiaomi.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness None more colors Xiaomi 12 Lite Best screen resolution None bigger screen Xiaomi 12 Lite Better screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 Lite High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor Xiaomi 12 Lite Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Xiaomi 12 Lite

Sound





Manufacturers do not disappoint in this regard and put a stereo system in these devices. Both use the call speaker as an additional channel, but the 12 Lite has the differential of the third sound output in the upper portion, which allows for greater immersion in movies and music. The result is superior power on Xiaomi’s cell phone. Despite this, the two deliver a good balance between bass, mids and highs, although they are far from perfect. These smartphones do not come with a headphone jack, nor are there any adapters or accessories with a USB-C plug in the package. The Chinese’s most powerful and immersive sound gives her the point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power Xiaomi 12 Lite Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The A54 already comes out of the box with native Android 13, against version 12 of the “little robot” pre-installed on the 12 Lite. As much as Xiaomi is dedicated to updating its devices in the coming years, it still does not reach the long service life promised by Samsung. The presence of 5G technology allows the mobile network to be always fast for a long time. The 120 Hz rate guarantees optimal fluidity in animations and general navigation on these systems. In terms of features, the Korean stands out for its Edge Screen shortcuts and the complete equalizer with Dolby Atmos. The Chinese one has a floating menu to access apps faster, as well as tools to improve gameplay. There is a good level of customization in both One UI and MIUI. Thus, the Galaxy’s longevity weighs more and gives the point to it.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A54 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A54 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Samsung’s cell phone uses the Exynos 1380 platform and 8 GB of RAM, against the Snapdragon 778G and 6 GB of memory in Xiaomi’s. Which provides the fastest performance? Our tests indicated a comfortable advantage for the Galaxy. He finished with 24 seconds off his rival, thanks to more efficient multitasking to keep applications open. Benchmarks already show a greater balance, with a slight advantage for Chinese, both in Geekbench and AnTuTu. Moving on to games, only Xiaomi is able to run the heaviest titles with maximum quality, not to mention the lower latency due to the faster response of the touch sensor. The A54 scores for superior multitasking performance; and the 12 Lite scores better for gaming.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A54 Who wins in the most demanding games? Xiaomi 12 Lite Who has the best benchmark numbers? Xiaomi 12 Lite What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A54 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A54 Which has more storage? None

Battery

The Korean contains a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Chinese is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery. Does this distance affect in practice? We saw just the opposite. Xiaomi recorded more than 28 hours of autonomy in our standardized tests. Half an hour longer than the Galaxy’s total duration. The superiority is even greater when we see the recharge. The 67 W adapter sent by the Chinese allows you to reach 100% in just 50 minutes, less than half the 2 hours that the A54 takes, with its 15 W accessory. This is an easy point for the 12 Lite.

Which has more battery? Galaxy A54 Which recharges faster? Xiaomi 12 Lite Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Xiaomi 12 Lite Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

These handsets provide a triple set of rear cameras. The Galaxy’s main 50 MP does a good job of taking sharp, high-quality photos. But Xiaomi’s 108 MP camera is well exploited and captures images with more detail than the competitor’s. The two also hit a lot in night mode. Their ultrawide makes good records in general, but the 12 Lite has colors closer to the main one than the A54. Their macro lacks automatic focus, but the Korean delivers more resolution than the Chinese with this lens. For the overall better set, the point goes to Xiaomi.

Best rear camera set Xiaomi 12 Lite Best photos of the day Xiaomi 12 Lite best night photos Both most versatile set None best ultrawide Xiaomi 12 Lite best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A54 best depth Xiaomi 12 Lite

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A54

These phones support 4K recording at 30 fps. The quality of the Galaxy is a little higher, even more so with the more advanced optical stabilization than the Xiaomi electronics. His audio capture also comes out cleaner than his rival. At least agile focus is guaranteed on both sides. The A54 takes the point this time.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A54 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture Galaxy A54 best video quality Galaxy A54

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Both deliver a 32 MP front camera that takes selfies during the day with lots of details and colors close to reality. However, when zooming in on the images, you will see a little more grain in Xiaomi’s records. At night, the duo gets just decent shots. Another advantage of the Galaxy is the ability to shoot 4K on the front as well. So it’s point for the A54.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A54 best selfie Galaxy A54

Price

These devices are officially available in Europe. The Galaxy A54 arrived at a suggested price of BRL 2,900, cheaper than the BRL 4,000 charged at the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. In the current market, the Korean also has the lowest value and is closer to R$ 2,000 than the Chinese rival. As any economy makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket, Samsung gets the final point of the clash.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A54 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A54

Conclusion

The score reflects well the balance between these intermediaries. Let’s say that each one has its qualities. The Galaxy A54 boasts the toughest design, longest system life and fastest multitasking performance. It also records the best stability videos and the sharpest selfies of the duo. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Lite delivers a superior multimedia experience, either because of the better color screen or the sound system with three speakers. This is still the best option for gamers, due to the panel with less latency and superior performance in more demanding titles. Not to mention the battery with greater autonomy and shorter recharge time, and the most advanced rear photographic set. The tiebreaker ended up with the cheapest price of Korean in current Europeian retail. However, this is an item that may vary according to availability in the market and does not leave Chinese at a great disadvantage. That is, the choice here will depend much more on your priorities in a cell phone.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A54: 6 POINTS sturdier design

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Videos with more efficient stabilization

Front camera with high quality selfies and recording in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Xiaomi 12 Lite: 5 POINTS Screen with more colors and less latency

more powerful sound

Better performance for games

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Rear cameras with richer photos in detail

Do you think which one has the most interesting benefits for the user? Tell us in the space below.