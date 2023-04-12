Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A53: the newer inherits the position of the best Samsung intermediary? | Comparative

The Galaxy A54 was launched with the tough responsibility of inheriting Samsung’s best mid-range position in 2023. The Galaxy A53 had already proved to be the brand’s best cost-effective option in the segment, the previous year. In this duel of generations in the same category, can the new one maintain the legacy of its predecessor? Let’s find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

Starting with the design, Samsung has not completely given up on plastic in its intermediaries. Instead of using the material throughout the device, as in the A53, the manufacturer switched to glass at the back, to make it more premium. - Advertisement - The overall look has also become more modern. The Korean replaced the camera block of the A53 with sensors directly on the lid, just like the Galaxy S line. The body of the newest one was smaller in height, but gained width and thickness, in addition to being heavier than its predecessor.

The IP67 certification has been maintained from one to the other, which guarantees protection against dust and liquids. At the front, both cell phones have a notch in the form of a hole in the display. In addition, the fingerprint reader follows under the screen, with optical technology. Both offer space for storage expansion via microSD card. Their Wi-Fi is of the sixth generation, while the Bluetooth 5.1 of the older one advanced to version 5.3 in the recent Galaxy. Both also offer NFC, for approximation payments. With a good evolution from one generation to the next, the A54 opens the scoring in this duel.

The A53’s 6.5-inch screen has shrunk for this year to 6.4 inches. The frontal use also decreased, due to the larger edges in the youngest. At least, Super AMOLED technology is present in them, as well as Full HD + resolution. Both deliver a high level of brightness, good color reproduction and a wide viewing angle. They even come with Gorilla Glass 5 for added scratch protection. The duo brings a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which ensures high fluidity in system animations and compatible games. The difference is that the recent model switches speed automatically, which helps to save battery. Without a big advantage from one to the other, we make a draw here.

In audio, Samsung didn’t skimp on them and put a stereo system on these devices. Both take advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel to deliver a more immersive experience. Too bad their power isn’t strong here and it could be better, due to the presence of two sound outputs. At least, the Korean has improved the balance between bass, mids and highs for the A54. None of them have a standard physical headphone jack. The company also does not send a compatible accessory in the box. The superior quality of the newest Galaxy gives the point to it.

Different generations, different system versions. The A54 already contains Android 13 pre-installed, while the A53 still comes with edition 12 of the “little robot” natively. Both are covered with four software updates and five years of security packages, which gives a slightly greater longevity for the recent smartphone. The good fluidity of the interface is guaranteed by them, thanks to the high refresh rate of the display of both. They are also similar in the fast mobile network, for compatibility with 5G technology. Moving on to the features, the duo brings the same features as other Samsung releases, such as information with the panel locked by the Always-on Display and shortcuts on the Edge Screen. But no DeX mode here. The Galaxy A54 scores the point for superior lifespan.

The A54 is powered by the Exynos 1380, successor to the Exynos 1280 that comes on the A53. Both with 8 GB of RAM, was the advance too big? We saw in the tests that the newest one kept the app opening time. His advantage was in multitasking, with five seconds less than his predecessor. Benchmarks already show a greater leap in performance, with better scores on AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. These devices are capable of running all the games without any difficulties, but if you want all the extras activated, you will have to lower the quality on both. So we have points for the 2023 Galaxy.

Samsung hasn’t changed the capability from one to the other. For this reason, we find a 5,000 mAh battery in them. Does this mean the same autonomy? This is not what we saw in our standardized tests. The A54 clocked in at 27 and a half hours, with an advantage of almost 4 hours over its predecessor. When we go to recharge, the situation changes. The Korean sends a 15 W adapter in the box of each one of them. But the A53 makes better use of the accessory and reaches 100% in 1 hour and 49 minutes. The successor, on the other hand, spends 2 hours in the socket. Greater autonomy on one side; faster loading of the other. We have a point for each.

We have a triple set on the A54, that is, one rear camera less than the four present on the A53. The newer’s 50-megapixel main may have lower resolution than the old’s 64-megapixel, but the current sensor has larger pixels to capture more detail, as well as taking better pictures at night. The ultrawide kept the definition and does a good job on contrast and dynamic range. Their macro lens has decent definition, but lacks autofocus. The 2022 Galaxy is the only one to come with a blur sensor, which does the job well in cropping and helps to have a better portrait mode than the software-made successor. Even so, the advances were more important in the A54 and give it another point.

Their camcorder supports 4K recording at 30 fps. The quality in both is similar to that found in the photos, which makes the A54 a little higher. The newest Galaxy even offers a more advanced and efficient stabilization system than the A53. At least, both have agile focus and good audio capture. In the details, the youngest notes the point.

These handsets come equipped with the same 32 MP front camera. It lets you capture high-quality daytime, portrait-mode selfies without disabling HDR. Only at night there is a loss of sharpness in both cases. They also feature head-on footage in 4K at 30 fps. With no major differences, we were tied.

The two cell phones were officially launched by Samsung in Europe. The Galaxy A54 arrived at prices starting at R$2,900, cheaper than the R$3,500 initially charged for the Galaxy A53. As the oldest has been in national retail for a longer time, it has already dropped from the R$ 2,000 range, something not yet achieved by the successor. Despite the small difference, any savings makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket. Therefore, the 2022 model closes the duel with the last point.

The elastic score in favor of the 2023 Galaxy shows that it follows the legacy of Samsung’s best mid-range of the year, while maintaining most of the predecessor’s qualities and introducing some improvements. The A54 has the most modern design of the duo, the screen has gained dynamic refresh rate, the sound is more balanced, and the performance is faster. The battery also lasts longer, while the longevity of the system will be greater. The camera set has been improved and now takes pictures and records videos with higher quality. It remains for the A53 to boast its slightly larger screen with fewer edges, in addition to the shorter loading time, as strengths. It can still be found cheaper on the market, but the difference is small and may not compensate for the many more benefits found in the successor.

Do you think the A54 made as many advances to the A53 as the scoreboard showed? Which Galaxy between these two would be your purchase choice? You can speak freely in the space below.