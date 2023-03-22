Galaxy A54 tested by DxOMark: excellent battery life, good display and subdued photos

- Advertisement -

The new Galaxy A54, announced last week, is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 6.4-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O displayof a 5000mAh-battery-uk-price/">5000mAh battery a processor Exynos 1380 octa core at 2.4GHz and of one triple rear camera with 50 MP main sensor.

In short, technical characteristics that make it decidedly interesting also in relation to the selling price set by Samsung at 499 euros for the version with 128GB of RAM and 569 euros for the one with 256GB. Very important for the longevity of this product are also the 4 major Android updates (coming out with Android 13 it should get to Android 17) ei 5 years of security patches promised by the Korean company.

DATA SHEET

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB

: 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable via microSD up to 1 TB cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 with optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 12 MP f/2.2 fixed focus macro rear: 5 MP f/2.4 FF front: 32 MP f/2.2

: connectivity : dual SIM, 5G TDD Sub6, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C

: dual SIM, 5G TDD Sub6, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, USB-C resistance IP67

sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Magnetic Field, Hall, Brightness, Virtual Proximity Sensing

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Magnetic Field, Hall, Brightness, Virtual Proximity Sensing system operating : with One UI 5.1

: with One UI 5.1 drums : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh audio : stereo

: stereo size And weight : 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 grams

And : 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 202 grams colors: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, Awesome White.

All these features are only interesting “on paper”, obviously it will be necessary to try it firsthand to understand its actual value, the maximum performance offered, the autonomy and photographic quality, all aspects to which the utmost attention is now paid before carrying out the ‘purchase (in case here there are also many covers). While waiting for our review, DxOMark did some in-depth tests on it photo quality, display, sound and battery. But let’s go in order.

PHOTO

As for the photographic sector, as mentioned, the Galaxy A54 has a triple rear camera with 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilizationa camera 12 MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 123 ̊ field of view, and a macro camera with 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The lack of a telephoto lens does not allow you to make optical zoom so you will have to rely only on the digital one.

In DxOMark’s photo test, the Galaxy A54 scored a total of 107 points, not many even in relation to its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, with respect to which no particular improvements in terms of photo quality have been highlighted.

The general, the Galaxy A54 5G delivered “average performance” in relation to its price range with images usually “well exposed in good lighting conditions, without too much contrast”. However, DxOMark testers noted an instability of white balance and exposure in consecutive shots, as well as a number of unwanted artifacts of the image, including “ghosting” and “halo” effects. Another limiting factor, which makes it difficult to capture moving subjects, is slow autofocus in low light conditions and in macro mode.

DxOMark also criticized the generally visible noise in the image, overexposure and instability of the white balance, a sometimes inaccurate bokeh effect and the fact that the camera app preview differs greatly from the captured photo.

DISPLAY

If the photos are not the strong point of this Galaxy A54, the display, as per Samsung tradition, is much better quality and in DxOMark tests it scored 120 points thanks especially to yours peak brightness that reached 1,344 nits. However, it has been noted that the colors shift slightly when the display is viewed from a wider angle or when in direct sunlight.

The best performance is still offered when watching HDR10 video, thanks to the good color rendering of the panel and well-rendered halftones that allow you to see more details. However, Ultra-High Definition (UHD) content cannot be viewed at 60 fps, and there is “aliasing” when playing video games

AUDIO

As for the audio part, the Galaxy A54 got an overall score of 133 thanks a good performance that improves on previous generations of the A-series, both in terms of playback and recording.

According to DxOMark, the built-in speakers deliver punchy bass and audio recordings offer a nice tonal balance, consistent across all use cases, and are nearly free of unwanted artifacts. Performance is “generally consistent and reliable,” though “there’s still room for progress in terms of high-volume settings and wind handling.”

DRUMS

Speaking of drums, finally, the Samsung Galaxy A54 achieved 113 points in DxOMark tests, slightly below the database average, but still above its predecessor. Compared to other smartphones of the same range, the Galaxy A54 5G has slightly longer battery lifeand which is, however, compensated by charging speed at 25Wnot particularly high compared to the average, and with a low charge efficiency score.

The 5000mAh battery lasted about 2.5 days with moderate use with excellent performance offered when using GPS on the go. On the other hand, the autonomy during music streaming is poor.

