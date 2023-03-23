Galaxy A54: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Samsung brought to Europe in the first quarter of the year the intermediate smartphones Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. The first of them is already on our test bench for complete evaluation, starting with the battery.
The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Samsung Exynos 1380 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), front camera 32 MP, three rear cameras (50 MP / 12 MP / 5 MP), 5G connection, Dolby Atmos, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP67 certification, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under to OneUI 5.1.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available from Girafa for BRL 2,609 and at Extra by BRL 2,899. To see the other 30 offers click here.