Galaxy A54: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Samsung brought to Europe in the first quarter of the year the intermediate smartphones Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. The first of them is already on our test bench for complete evaluation, starting with the battery.

The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Samsung Exynos 1380 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), front camera 32 MP, three rear cameras (50 MP / 12 MP / 5 MP), 5G connection, Dolby Atmos, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP67 certification, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under to OneUI 5.1.