Galaxy A54 or Galaxy M54? See the differences between Samsung’s mid-range cell phones

The Galaxy A54 was launched by Samsung in Europe in March and the Galaxy M54 arrived in the country in April. Both are very similar in many ways, as both have the Exynos 1380 as a processor combined with up to 8 GB of RAM, 120 Hz Super AMOLED screens, triple main camera with a 32 MP selfie sensor. However, today we are going to explore the difference between them.

screen and design

Starting with the screen, we note that the Galaxy A54 has smaller edges, a Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel, Vision Booster technology from the Galaxy S23 series and HDR10+ support, while the Galaxy M54 has a plastic design and only the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. - Advertisement - Another interesting point is that the Galaxy M54 has straighter edges and a rounded back, which distances it from the latest Samsung design language that was first adopted by the Galaxy S line.

The glass on the back of the Galaxy A54 makes its footprint more similar to that of a high-end cell phone. This is reinforced with IP67 protection which ensures this model can survive a glass of water spilled on it or a rain shower for example. These are small differences that the Galaxy M54 lacks. It is also worth remembering that the Galaxy A54 is Samsung’s first smartphone with a haptic response vibration engine, which conveys greater immersion when playing and using the cell phone, as vibrations are integrated as part of the One UI 5.1 experience.

software and battery

- Advertisement - Speaking of One UI 5.1, the Galaxy A54 has another advantage: the guarantee of 4 new versions of Android, which means that it will be updated up to Android 17, while the Galaxy M54 should no longer receive updates on Android 15 or 16, in the maximum. But it is not only in the future that the Galaxy A54 brings advantages, as this model also has more filters and photographic modes integrated into the native camera application, which processes images more efficiently, bringing better results that have already surpassed even the iPhone SE last.

Now we come to a point where the Galaxy M54 comes out ahead: battery. This intermediary has an absurd 6,000mAh of capacity, which means that it is the ideal choice for those who use their cell phone frequently and need it to stay away from the socket as long as possible. - Advertisement - The Galaxy A54 has 5,000mAh, which should be enough for many users, but not for those who tend to demand the most from their smartphone all day.

cameras

Cameras are often one of the main points for choosing a phone and the Galaxy M54 leans on the numbers to attract with a 108 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide-angle secondary and a 2 MP macro sensor. This is the famous Twitter gif to learn prepositions in English On the other side of the field, the Galaxy A54 features a 50 MP main sensor that is capable of capturing more light, a 12 MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor, which give it an advantage, which even received an update shortly after its launch. which further improves the quality of the photos.

The front camera of both is 32 megapixels, but Samsung does not mention whether the sensors used are the same. In any case, we consider the Galaxy A54 to be superior in both software and hardware.

Conclusion

Considering all the specs analyzed today, we can say that the Galaxy M54 is a good phone for those looking for good battery life, a bigger screen and a lower price, as it was launched for R$ 2,999 in Europe, while the Galaxy A54 has the same price for the version with the same amount of RAM, but has a smaller screen and battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 has a more complete and capable set when it comes to build quality, photography, video capture and long-term updates, receiving the new Android features for a longer time. In addition, the Galaxy A54 with 256 GB of memory costs the same R$ 2,999 in the official store, so it can be a good option for those looking for more storage.

