Galaxy A54 and A34, images in every color: this is how they will be

Shortly before the launch which should take place around the end of March, the punctual Roland Quandt delivers us the print render of Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. render presumed, clear. But Quandt is not new to similar tips that turn out to be reliable, and moreover the renderings are so similar to those that Samsung places here and there with official products that there are few doubts about their accuracy.

The design of the two Samsung mid ranges it is consistent with the minimalist style inaugurated by the Galaxy S23 at the beginning of the month. Circular rear cameras without “islands” to contain them and round lines everywhere, from the frame to the display. The only visible difference between and concerns the positioning of the selfie camera, in a notch drop by drop on the last one.

Galaxy A54 compared to Galaxy A53 5G instead loses a camera on the back: the sensors are three instead of four, but nothing to regret because you will lose one of the accessory cameras previously present. The hope is that the depth one will disappear, but even if Samsung gave up the 5 MP macro, few would mourn its absence.

GALAXY A54 – EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 50 MP ultra-wide rear: 12MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 32MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums: 5,000mAh.

GALAXY A34 – EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 48 MP ultra-wide rear: 8 MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 13MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums: 5,000mAh.