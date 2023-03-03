galaxy a54 and a34 could be very close to launch

Samsung may soon announce two smartphones that are central within the Galaxy range. Galaxy A54 maybe more than Galaxy A34, but both could be official in a matter of days. The indiscretion comes from a rumor like that of On Leaks which is usually quite accurate.

But he himself puts his hands forward, saying he doesn’t trust 100% even if his sources are reliable: “I don’t guarantee 100%, but I’ve heard from a fairly reputable source that Samsung will introduce Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 on March 15th“. Usually even when an informant is sure he questions a prediction, he takes it for granted, however we suggest caution, in this case the caution should be double.

OK… I won’t vouch this one by 100% but I heard from a quite reliable source that #Samsung will officially unveil the #GalaxyA34 and #GalaxyA54 on March 15th.

A few days could therefore separate us from the presentation of the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. It remains to be understood, regardless of the date, if Samsung will indicate an ad hoc event or it will be limited to send a press release. Logic prefers the first hypothesis, given the importance of the two projects for the overall sales of Galaxy at the end of the year. We’ll see. However on the two, at least aesthetically, there is no longer any mystery.

Meanwhile, below you will find a summary of the technical characteristics expected from the rumors.

GALAXY A54 AND A34, WHAT THE RUMORS HAVE SAID SO FAR

Samsung Galaxy A54

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz

Chips: Samsung Exynos 1380

memories: up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage

cameras: main rear: f/1.8 ultra-wide rear: 12MP f/2.2 macro rear: Front:

connectivity: 5G, 3.5mm audio jack

IP67 resistance

OS: Android 13 with One UI 5.0 or 5.1

Battery: 5000mAh

charging: 25 watts.

Samsung Galaxy A34