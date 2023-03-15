Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are officially launched; see prices and specifications

The new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G were finally made official by Samsung this Wednesday morning. The South Korean manufacturer’s intermediaries promise to deliver good performance and an improved camera set.
In addition, smartphones must also have a competitive price in several markets, and they can arrive in Europe at the end of the month.
Both still have enhanced software support as Samsung promises to deliver four major Android updates and an extra year of security updates.
Want to know more details about each model? Then scroll down the page!
Galaxy A54 5G
With an attractive and familiar design, the Galaxy A54 5G hits the market with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
In addition, its processor is the Exynos 1380, and it works together with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can still expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
On the rear set of cameras, the new Galaxy A54 5G has a 50 MP main sensor with improved OIS and larger pixels. Samsung promises sharper images and smoother videos when compared to the previous model.
In addition, the ultrawide camera is 12 MP and is accompanied by a macro sensor of another 5 MP. Selfies are guaranteed by the 32 MP front sensor.
The smartphone can record 4K videos using the rear or front cameras.
Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
The smartphone still has IP67 certification, protection with Gorilla Glass on the front and rear, Dolby Atmos, NFC for proximity payments, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB-C port, and it is sold in four colors.
Technical specifications
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate up to 120 Hz
- Samsung Exynos 1380 Platform
- 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 32 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Dolby Atmos, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP67 certification
- 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
- Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
Galaxy A34 5G
On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G is a slightly simpler smartphone to please those on a tight budget. The device was announced with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate.
To ensure good processing power, the Galaxy A34 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset inside and it is lined up with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, with the memory expandable via card Micro SD.
The rear camera system consists of a 48 MP main lens (OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies, there is 13 MP inside the waterdrop notch.
Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 25W charging and Android 13 operating system running under the One UI 5.1 interface.
Technical specifications
- 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with drop notch and 120 Hz rate
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP sensor (OIS)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G connection, IP67 certification, dual-band Wi-Fi, fingerprint scanner
- 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
- Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
According to Samsung, the new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G will hit the European market by the end of March. Check the official prices:
- Galaxy A54 5G
- 6GB + 128GB – €490 (~R$2,745)
- 8GB + 256GB – €550 (~R$3,080)
- Galaxy A34 5G
- 6GB + 128GB – €390 (~R$2,184)
- 8GB + 256GB – €460 (~R$2,576)
For now, Samsung Europe has not yet reported when the intermediaries will be presented on national soil.
What do you think of the new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.