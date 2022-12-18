Galaxy A53 vs Reno 7: OPPO arrived to stand up to Samsung? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Reno 7 sealed OPPO’s debut in the Europeian market. But to succeed here, the smartphone will need to overcome strong competition. One of them is Samsung’s Galaxy A53. Will the Chinese model be able to stand up to the Korean intermediary? That’s what we’re going to find out now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

OPPO Reno 7

We started by design with two devices made entirely of plastic. However, the manufacturers opted for a matte finish on the back, to make the experience more premium. Still on the back, they bring camera blocks similar to other cell phones of their respective brands, either in the square of the Reno 7 or in the rectangular spine of the Galaxy A53. Chinese is a little thinner and more compact overall than Korean, as well as being lighter. It has an IPx4 certification, to protect against splashes, which is well below the competitor’s IP67, which guarantees superior resistance to liquids and also against dust.

Samsung Galaxy A53

The pair opted for the biometric reader incorporated into the display, with optical technology. Higher up is the hole-shaped notch. Only OPPO preferred to position the notch in the left corner, while Samsung adopted the traditional centralized one. They offer storage expansion, but the Reno’s triple drawer allows for a dedicated microSD card slot, unlike the hybrid solution adopted by the competitor. The Galaxy makes up for it in the presence of NFC, for contactless payments. Anyway, both contain Wi-Fi in AC standard and Bluetooth 5.1. Compact and lightweight design, against greater resistance. We started work with a draw.

best construction None more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Rhine 7 Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? Galaxy A53 Which is more compact and lightweight? Rhine 7 Does it have NFC? Galaxy A53

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides, we find a screen with Full HD+ resolution. The A53’s is slightly larger than the Reno 7’s. Despite this, both the Chinese OLED display and the Korean Super AMOLED display do not disappoint in the high level of brightness, despite having a lower than expected color calibration. The frontal use is practically in the same range, which indicates a similar amount of edge in both. They even deliver Gorilla Glass 5, to reinforce protection against scratches. If there is a differential for the Galaxy, it is in the 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures greater fluidity in system animations and compatible games, compared to the 90 Hz provided by the competitor. Samsung’s smoother display takes the upper hand and scores here.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness Both more accurate colors Both Best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy A53 Better screen-to-body ratio None High Hz screen? Galaxy A53 Gorilla Glass protection? Both Overall screen quality Galaxy A53

Sound





In the sound part, OPPO preferred to leave only a mono system on its cell phone. Samsung, on the other hand, was bolder and put stereo sound on her device, using the call speaker as a secondary channel. In practice, it’s more user immersion. The Chinese is not the worst when it comes to the balance between bass, mids and highs, but the power is well below the Korean rival. At least, the Reno 7 maintains the presence of the physical headphone jack, something absent in the Galaxy. The A53 has the superior set and scores one more point.

Sound is stereo? Galaxy A53 Does it have P2 input? Rhine 7 Greater frequency balance None sound power Galaxy A53 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Both Reno and Galaxy come equipped with Android 12 out of the box. The four software updates provided by Samsung end up surpassing OPPO in terms of the overall useful life of the device. In addition, the Korean is the only one of the pair to have 5G network support, while the Chinese rival will be limited to 4G for the future. Both interfaces flow well, except that the panel with a higher ratio of the A53 favors smoother navigation on it. Overall, we have good resources on each side. Whether with app shortcuts, the presence of a game manager, or even information on the lock screen with the Always-on Display. The Galaxy A53 ends up offering more advantages in terms of system and scores another point here.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A53 Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? Galaxy A53 More fluid software Galaxy A53

Performance

On the one hand, we have the Snapdragon 680 platform and 6 GB of memory on the Reno 7, against the Exynos 1280 and 8 GB of RAM on the A53. Which one has the best performance? Apparently, Samsung’s chip and having more memory helped the Galaxy to offer a higher speed. In our tests, it took almost half the time of the competitor to complete the process, with a large advantage in multitasking. The Korean’s greater potential also translates into higher benchmark scores. It trumps both Geekbench and AnTuTu. In games, we had a slightly better performance on the OPPO model, but Samsung makes up for it with 120 fps support in some compatible games. The A53’s multitasking performance weighs more and gives it the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A53 Who wins in the most demanding games? Rhine 7 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A53 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A53 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A53 Which has more storage? None

Drums

Battery-wise, the Reno 7 packs a modest 4,500mAh battery, which is inferior on paper to the Galaxy’s 5,000mAh capacity. Do the Chinese optimizations make a difference? We have seen that in our standardized tests. OPPO’s smartphone was able to last more than 29 hours, well above the less than 24 hours of autonomy of the A53. And the tables have not turned when it comes to charging. The 33 W adapter shipped in the Reno’s box allows it to reach 100% in just over an hour. Meanwhile, the Korean’s 15W charger needs almost two hours to complete the process. Longer duration and less time in the socket. This is an easy point for OPPO.

Which has more battery? Galaxy A53 Which recharges faster? Rhine 7 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Rhine 7 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The two cell phones have sets led by a 64 MP main sensor. With it, the duo manages to take good pictures, with slightly saturated colors and satisfactory sharpness. Already at night, the advantage is from Samsung, which generates above average quality with night mode. Both also bring a blur camera, which manage to do a good job. The Galaxy is the only one to have an ultrawide, to help record more of the scenarios. It even has a macro, which captures good pictures, but lacks autofocus. On the other hand, there is the Reno 7’s microscopic lens, to register small details, even with difficulty in getting the focus distance right. By placing the two sets side by side, we have superior results than the A53. That’s why he scores here.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Both best night photos Galaxy A53 most versatile set Galaxy A53 best ultrawide Galaxy A53 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A53 best depth Both

Photos taken with the OPPO Reno 7

Only Galaxy supports 4K recordings, while OPPO has a camcorder limited to Full HD. They don’t go above 30 fps, regardless of resolution. The A53 offers better overall quality. At least we have electronic stabilization, agile focus and good sound capture from both sides. 4K videos give Samsung the point.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A53 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy A53 Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy A53

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A53

Their front camera has the same 32 MP resolution and they take good selfies during the day. But in practice, the Korean delivers a portrait mode with fewer flaws and better night selfies than those captured by the Chinese. Not to mention that the Galaxy is the only one to also shoot from the front in 4K. Thus, we have one more point for the A53.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A53 best selfie Galaxy A53

Price

Both the Reno 7 and the Galaxy A53 were officially launched in Europe. The OPPO model was available in the country for BRL 3,000, a little more affordable than the BRL 3,500 initially charged by Samsung. In the current market, the Chinese cell phone remains at the same suggested price, while the Korean one can already be found below R$ 2,000. Therefore, Samsung is left with the last point of the duel.

Which had the best launch price? Rhine 7 Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy A53

Conclusion

The clash between the two intermediaries showed Samsung’s superiority against OPPO. The Reno 7 proved to be a more compact and lighter option than its rival, in addition to offering greater autonomy and shorter charging time. Apart from these issues, the Galaxy A53 proved to be more complete. It offers the toughest design, smoothest display, stereo sound, longest system lifespan and 5G support. Also, Korean has the fastest performance and the superior camera suite across the board. To complete, it is still what can be found cheaper in Europeian retail at the moment.

RESULT OPPO Reno 7: two SPOTS More compact and lightweight design

Longer battery life and faster charging Samsung Galaxy A53: 9 POINTS sturdier design

Larger screen with 120 Hz rate

stereo sound

System with greater longevity, more fluid and with 5G

Faster performance

Rear cameras with better night mode and ultrawide sensor

Videos with 4K support

Front camera with better selfies at night, portrait mode and that shoots in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

In this comfortable score duel, we want to know your opinion. Do you think Galaxy A53 is so superior to Reno 7? What would be your purchase choice at the moment? Feel free to talk to us in the space below.