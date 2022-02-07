Galaxy A53 5G without secrets: images and features of the Samsung mid-range

Samsung is preparing to launch at least five new smartphones of the Galaxy A range on the market: we already know this from the documentation that the Korean company has filed with the Russian certification body. And we also know that among them should appear A53, device which has been discussed a lot in recent weeks regarding aesthetics, technical specifications and possible availability in the double version Exynos / Snapdragon depending on the target market. Initially this line had prevailed, then it turned out that the smartphone eventually it will be offered in the only variant with proprietary SoC.
Now we can get an even more precise idea of Galaxy A53 thanks to the usual Roland Quandt, which on WinFuture shared all the details of what is likely to be one of the most sought after mid-range on the market. So here are the (unofficial) press images of the heir to Galaxy A52 5G, a smartphone that liked – and not a little – as well as us who had the opportunity to try last spring.
A heavy legacy, of course, but of which Samsung seems to be aware since Galaxy A53 will not upset the previous project, simply refining it. Thus the front camera is kept from 32MP inside the central hole, while the back is made of plastic and houses the camera module with four sensors from 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP (like the predecessor). Module that resembles that of the A52, but which in this case has slightly softer contours, making the detachment from the body less evident.
The display also remains the same 6.5-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh ratewhile the processor changes, no longer the Snapdragon of A52 (750G on 5G, 720G on 4G) but theExynos 1200 octa-core with two 2.4GHz and six 1.8GHz cores. The battery will be from 5,000mAh500 more than the previous generation.
- display: AMOLED 6.5 “2400×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, integrated fingerprint reader
- SoC: Exynos 1200
- memory: 6 / 8GB of RAM, 128GB (but other cuts are not excluded) expandable up to 1TB
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC
- cameras:
- Bound32MP front
- rear 64MP (main) + 12MP (ultra wide angle) + 5MP (depth) + 5MP (macro)
- battery: 5,000mAh with 25W charging (charging speed to be confirmed)
- thickness: 8.1mm (8.4mm Galaxy A52)
- weight: 189g (same weight as A52)
The rumors speak of a debut a March. As for pricing, Quandt believes that the 6 / 128GB version could be offered at about 460 euros.
