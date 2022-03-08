Galaxy A53 5G, A33 5G and A13, still renderings and specifications. Europe to all Exynos

Similarly to what happened just a few days ago, rumors arrive “in clusters” on three upcoming exponents of Samsung’s mid-range for 2022, therefore belonging to the Galaxy Ax3 range. This time it’s up to our colleagues at WinFuture to give us some previews on the A13, A33 5G and A53 5G. Of the latter the only noteworthy novelty are all the colors expected at launch, in any case we summarize below including the new images and the updated technical data sheet of each device.

GALAXY A53 5G

Display: AMOLED, 6.52 “FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh, integrated fingerprint scanner

SoC: Exynos 1200 (2 high-power cores @ 2.4 GHz + 6 energy-saving cores @ 1.8 GHz), unreleased (previously rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, maybe there will be two variants?)

8 or 6 GB of RAM

At least 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD

Quad rear camera: 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charge

Weight 189g, thickness 8.1mm

Operating system: Android 12

Colors: white, black, light blue, peach

GALAXY A33 5G

Display: AMOLED, 6.4 “(previous leaks said 6.6” instead) FHD +, 90 Hz refresh

SoC: Exynos 1200 (previously MediaTek Dimensity 720 was thought of)

6 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

Quad rear camera: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging

Operating system: Android 11

Colors: white, black, light blue, peach

GALAXY A13 (4G)

Codenamed SM-A136, it will be the only variant that will arrive in Europe, at least initially, and will be very different, both in terms of specifications and design, from the A13 5G.