Galaxy A52s 5G gets September security patch in new update

Update (09/07/22) – JB

The A52s is being the third smartphone in the Samsung catalog to receive the package. The novelty was confirmed this Wednesday (7) by several users in Asia. According to those who have already had access to the update, it has the firmware number A528BZTU1CVH6, and the package fixes about 24 holes found in Android 12. In addition, the changelog also mentions the presence of minor tweaks to the Korean manufacturer’s proprietary interface. However, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually. - Advertisement - Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a while for it to be available in Europe. The way to check availability is simple: Releases coming to Disney + in December 2021: series, films and documentaries Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

patch-in-new-update.jpeg" width="660" height="371"> patch-in-new-update.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Update (7/15/2022) – HA

Galaxy A52s 5G starts receiving July security patch update

After releasing updates for the Galaxy A52 5G, it’s time for Samsung to contemplate the Galaxy A52s 5G with the July security patch. It has started to be distributed in a number of European countries, but more markets will receive it soon. The novelty comes in the version of firmware A528BXXS1CVG2 and brings the July 2022 security patch that fixes over 50 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update also includes general bug fixes and device stability improvements.





If you are a Galaxy A52s 5G user in Europe, you can download the new software update on your phone by navigating to Settings » Software Update and tapping Download and Install, you can also manually update from firmware downloaded from a database. - Advertisement - Samsung has launched the Galaxy A52s 5G to replace the Galaxy A52 5G. The phone was released in limited markets and came with One UI 3 based on Android 11 pre-installed. The South Korean company released One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 for the phone a few months ago.

Update (06/15/22) – JB

Galaxy A52s 5G is updated with June security patch

After some high-end models, now it’s time for the Galaxy A52s 5G to be awarded the June security package. The update began to be distributed this morning to those who live in Europe and Southeast Asia. Internet connection speed and game download: Where is the optimal level? According to some users, the firmware version received on the smartphone is A528BXXS1CVF1 and it fixes around 66 holes found in the Android 12 operating system. - Advertisement - The changelog is unclear and not even specific, but it cites the presence of improvements to the stability of the One UI 4.1 interface. For now, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually through batches. This means that your A52s 5G in Europe may take a little longer to receive the update.

Update (05/12/22) – JB

Galaxy A52s 5G gets May security patch update

After receiving the update that brought One UI 4.1, the Galaxy A52s 5G is now getting the update that delivers the May security package. The novelty was confirmed by several users in Europe. According to those who have already had access to the update, it bears the number A528BXXU1CVE1 and fixes a number of vulnerabilities found in Android 12. In addition, the changelog also mentions that there are performance improvements and bug fixes for Samsung’s proprietary interface. The update is currently available in France, Romania, Poland, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Baltic countries, Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom. For now, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually through batches. Therefore, it may take time to reach Europeian users. If you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Galaxy A52s 5G gets March security patch update

Samsung continues to release the march security package for several smartphones and the device awarded this Tuesday was the Galaxy A52s 5G. The information was confirmed by several users in Europe. According to those who already had access to the update, the package is numbered A528BXXS1BVC2 and fixes about 50 security holes found in Android. In addition, Samsung explains that some flaws in its proprietary interface have been resolved. The update can now be downloaded in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom .

For now, the package is not yet available on Europeian soil, but as it is released in batches, everything could change over the next few days. If you want to check availability, the way is simple: Settings > Software Update > tap Download and Install. The Galaxy A52s 5G has also received Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in some countries, but the new software is not yet available here. In case you don’t remember, these are the specs of the device:

Galaxy A52s

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM + 4GB Virtual RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card up to 1TB

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, IP67 certification and under-display biometric reader

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 11 running under the One UI interface

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 189 grams