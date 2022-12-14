Galaxy A52 gets December security patch in new update

Update (12/14/22) – JB

The Galaxy A52 has already received Android 13 in some countries and, despite complaints involving bugs, Samsung has released an update that only brings the december security patch to the device. The novelty is already being distributed in Germany, Kazakhstan and other regions of Europe, and the firmware version is A525FXXS4CVK4. The update brings the fix for about 93 security holes found in Android and even One UI 5.0. For now, the update is only being distributed to devices that have already received Android 13. In addition, as the software is released in batches, it may take a little longer for it to be available in Europe.

Update (09/15/22) – JB

Samsung releases September security patch for Galaxy A52 and A52 5G

Samsung started to distribute the september security patch for the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G this Thursday. The news was confirmed a week after the A52s 5G model was also awarded the adjustments. According to SamMobile staff, the update is being distributed in Europe and in several Latin American countries, such as Colombia and the Dominican Republic. In general terms, the package fixes about 24 security holes found in Android. In addition, the changelog also mentions the presence of adjustments to the Korean brand’s proprietary interface, but the text does not provide more details. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer to be available on your smartphone. The way to check availability is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Update (07/18/22) – JB

Galaxy A52 gets update with July security patch

After the A52s 5G model received the July security patch, now it’s the turn of the Galaxy A52 be updated with all bug fixes in Android 12🇧🇷 The novelty was revealed by several users in European countries. According to those who have already had access to the update, it bears the number A525FXXU4BVG1 and fixes about 50 vulnerabilities found in Android 12. In addition, the changelog also mentions the presence of stability improvements for Samsung’s own interface. The update is now available in Eastern European countries, India, Russia, Sri Lanka and Turkey. For now, there are still no reports of Europeians having access to the update, but this could change at any time, since this type of update is distributed through batches. To see if the package is already available for your device, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A52 is yet to receive two more major operating system updates.

Update (6/7/22) – JB

Samsung releases June security patch update for Galaxy A52

Samsung has started the distribution of june security patch for the Galaxy A52. The news was confirmed this Tuesday by several users of the device in Russia and in part of Eastern Europe. According to those who have already had access to the update, it weighs about 200 MB and brings the fix for 66 vulnerabilities found in Android 12. In addition, the changelog also says that there are some improvements to the Korean brand’s proprietary software. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually via batches. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer to reach the devices in Europe. If you want to check availability manually, the path is as follows: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Update (5/13/22) – JB

Samsung releases May security patch update for Galaxy A52

After the A52s 5G version was updated with the May security patch, now it’s time for the Galaxy A52 model to be graced with the improvements. The novelty began to be distributed in some European countries this Friday. According to those who already had access to the update, it bears the numbering A525FXXS4BVE1, and the changelog mentions the correction for more than 50 security holes found in Android 12🇧🇷 In addition, Samsung clarifies that there are also performance improvements for its proprietary interface. The update is currently rolling out in Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, the Caucasus region, and Ukraine. As usual, we point out that the May security package may take some time to be released on national soil. This is because it is distributed using batches. The way to search manually is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Update (04/27/22) – JB

Samsung Galaxy A52 starts receiving April security patch

After updating with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, Galaxy A52 is now getting the update with the April security patch. The novelty is being distributed initially in Europe. According to those who have already had access to the software, it bears the number A525FXXS4BVD1 and corrects about 88 security holes found in the Android operating system. Furthermore, Samsung says in its changelog that there are also other improvements and minor tweaks to its One UI interface. However, as in other cases, this update may take time to reach all devices. This is because this type of software is distributed slowly and gradually through batches. Even so, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Update (4/8/22) – JB

You can download! Samsung Galaxy A52 starts receiving One UI 4.1 in Europe

After version 4.0, Samsung has now started to distribute the One UI 4.1 for Galaxy A52 4G in Europe🇧🇷 The update is based on Android 12 and took a lot of people by surprise this Friday. According to those who already had access to the software, it brings some of the novelties designed for the Galaxy S22 line and a series of corrections for bugs left by One UI 4.0. The software features the Smart Widget, Google Duo Live Sharing, Grammarly writing suggestions on the Samsung keyboard. The improved Gallery app now has Reflection Eraser and Shadow Eraser. Samsung has also improved the color palette and included smart suggestions, customizable virtual RAM, and the ability to disable GOS (Game Optimization Service). For now, this update is being released slowly and gradually through batches. Therefore, we point out that it may take a little longer for One UI 4.1 to reach your Galaxy A52. Even so, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Updates > Download and Install

Update (2/18/2022) – HA

Samsung Galaxy A52 starts receiving February 2022 security patch

One of Samsung’s main intermediaries, the Galaxy A52, began receiving the brand’s new Android 12-based interface as early as January, and now in February it begins to receive the update with the month’s security package, along with several other devices. . The patch for the A52 comes with the firmware version A525FXXU4BVB3 and adds nearly 60 fixes to vulnerabilities identified in Samsug Android phones. The novelty began to be distributed in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Tunisia, and should reach more markets in the coming days.

If you still haven’t received the notifications and want to check if the package is already available, just go to the Settings > Software Update menu, and if the news is already there, just click on Download and Install. It is still possible to perform a manual installation from a firmware file, downloaded from a database. Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 in early 2021 with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and in addition to the arrival of Android 12, it should receive two more OS updates in the future.

Original text (6/1/2022)

Samsung Galaxy A52 starts receiving update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Samsung, after updating several of its top-of-the-line phones with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, has released the latest version of the software for its mid-range phones. This Thursday (06), the South Korean is updating the Galaxy A52, the second model of the “A” line to be contemplated with the stable version of the new interface. One UI 4.0 arrives on Galaxy A52 with firmware version A525FXXU4BUL8🇧🇷 For now, the update has only been identified in Russia, but it is possible that models manufactured in other countries will receive the news soon. In Europe, the devices will be updated in mid-March, according to Samsung’s official schedule.

As updatethe intermediary will now have all the new features of the user interface, including visual changes with Material You elements, performance improvements and other improvements. Interestingly, a hands-on video posted on YouTube last Saturday (1st) showed the Galaxy A52 running Android 12. We still suspect that the demonstrated version was a ROM extracted from another device, but anyway, Russian users can now test the news officially starting today.

Although update packages usually arrive automatically, you can manually check for new software versions available for your Galaxy A52. To do so, simply access: Settings > Software Update🇧🇷 We always recommend that you make a backup before installing an update on your device.