Galaxy A52 5G gets update with March security patch

Update (03/23/23) – JB

the samsung started releasing March security patch for Galaxy A52 5G. The novelty was confirmed by more than one user on social networks, and it is being released in Europe. According to those who have already had access to the update, it features firmware version A526BXXU2EWB5, weighs around 216 MB and fixes around 50 security holes found in Android 13. The update also contains tweaks to the security of the proprietary One UI interface, but Samsung doesn't list which improvements have been made available. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. This means that it may take a little longer for it to be available on your smartphone here in Europe. Anyway, the way to check availability is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Update (03/01/23) – JB

Galaxy A52 5G gets One UI 5.1 update in Asia

Despite only having received the February security package here in Europe, the Galaxy A52 5G began to be updated with One UI 5.1 abroad. According to those who have already had access to the update, it bears the firmware numbering A526BXXU2EWB1 and weighs about 1 GB. In addition, in several Asian countries the changelog also mentions the presence of the February security update with the correction of several security holes. With that, in addition to gaining all the software improvements developed for the Galaxy S23 family, the device is also more secure. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches. With that, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe. Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Remember that One UI 5.1 brings a series of improvements to the camera app, two new widgets and other tweaks to several proprietary Samsung apps.

Original text (08/02/23)

Galaxy A52 5G receives February security patch in Europe

- Advertisement - Samsung started to distribute the February security patch shortly after releasing Android 13 for the Galaxy A52 5G. The news was confirmed by several people here in Europe. According to those who already had access to the update, it brings the firmware version A526BXXS2DWAB with the correction for more than 50 holes found in the operating system. In addition, Samsung is also releasing small security tweaks to its proprietary interface, but the company does not list what has changed.

As usual, it should be noted that this type of update is distributed slowly and gradually via batches. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a while for it to be available on your smartphone. Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A52 5G should still receive Android 14 and One UI 5.1 thanks to its four-year software support.

Galaxy A52 5G

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor 5MP Depth Lens

5G connection, USB-C and P2 port for headphones

4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging

Android 13 running under One UI 5.0

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm

Weight: 189g