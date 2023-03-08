Galaxy A51 5G starts receiving update with One UI 5.1 and February patch

Update (03/08/23) – JB
While still receiving Android 13 in some markets, the Galaxy A51 5G has already began to be updated to One UI 5.1 in several European countries.
According to SamMobile, the update brings firmware version A516BXXU6FWB5 and also delivers the February security package with the correction of several Android holes.
The complete update weighs around 1 GB and is already being distributed in Italy, Portugal, Nordic countries, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.
If you are a user of the Galaxy A51 5G here in Europe, you will have to wait a little longer to receive One UI 5.1. This is because the update is distributed slowly and gradually through batches.
Anyway, the way to check availability is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download and Install
It is worth remembering that this is the last major feature update for the Galaxy A51 5G, as it was launched with Android 10 in 2020. From now on, only security updates will be released to the intermediary.
Original text (09/02/23)
Android 13: Samsung releases One UI 5.0 for Galaxy A51 5G in US
Samsung continues to release Android 13 for more phones. Yesterday the winner was the Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon chip and today the South Korean launched the same update for the Galaxy A51 5G in the US, which means that the update should reach more regions, such as Europe, in the coming days.
According to SamMobile, the update is now available for unlocked Galaxy A51 5G units in the US. The firmware version with One UI 5.0 and Android is A516U1UEU8FWA4 and is also being adopted by carriers such as Verizon, Comcast and Xfinity Mobile in the country, so all compatible devices should be updated soon.
The security patch of this update is still as of December 2022, so it means that Samsung is still expected to release more updates in the future to keep the security patch up to date for the Galaxy A51 5G.
It is worth remembering that the Galaxy A51 4G has already received the update with Android 13, which was released in Europe in early February.
