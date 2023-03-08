Galaxy A51 5G starts receiving update with One UI 5.1 and February patch

While still receiving Android 13 in some markets, the Galaxy A51 5G has already began to be updated to One UI 5.1 in several European countries.

According to SamMobile, the update brings firmware version A516BXXU6FWB5 and also delivers the February security package with the correction of several Android holes.

The complete update weighs around 1 GB and is already being distributed in Italy, Portugal, Nordic countries, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

If you are a user of the Galaxy A51 5G here in Europe, you will have to wait a little longer to receive One UI 5.1. This is because the update is distributed slowly and gradually through batches.

Anyway, the way to check availability is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

It is worth remembering that this is the last major feature update for the Galaxy A51 5G, as it was launched with Android 10 in 2020. From now on, only security updates will be released to the intermediary.