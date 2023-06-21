Galaxy A34 vs Galaxy A54: which Samsung intermediary pays off more? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The A34 and A54 are Samsung’s bets for the mid-range segment in the 2023 line. They target consumers who want more than an average smartphone, without having to pay the price of a top-of-the-line smartphone. In this internal clash of the Korean portfolio, which Galaxy is more worth buying? That’s what we’re going to check now, here at Comparativo do TechSmart.

Comparative Index

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A34

As is typical of the A line, we have designs here that seek to bring elements from more expensive models. We are mainly talking about the cameras placed without a popped block and the types of finishes used. - Advertisement - And speaking of materials, both have plastic construction, but the manufacturer chose to put a glass rear on the A54, with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In any case, both are IP67 certified to resist dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung kept a drop-shaped notch on the more modest Galaxy, while the “brother” already contains a punch-hole layout on the display. At least, both are similar in the presence of a biometric reader under the screen. New Persona may be exclusive to Xbox, say trailers leaked by the developer The Korean did not leave out the storage expansion in them, thanks to the hybrid drawer, which divides the second space for the carrier chip with the microSD slot. They also have Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, for approximation payments. The A54’s Wi-Fi is sixth generation, more advanced than the fifth supported by the A34. In details, the Galaxy A54 opens the scoring in this Comparison. - Advertisement -

best construction Galaxy A54 Better protection against scratches - Advertisement - Galaxy A54 more modern look Galaxy A54 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both A booty of Viking artifacts from the Isle of Man has been declared a national treasure Best notch solution Galaxy A54 Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification Both Which is thinner and lighter? Both Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Galaxy A54 Shazam turns 20 more advanced bluetooth Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The devices have a Super AMOLED type screen, which allows a high level of brightness and a wide viewing angle, not to mention good color calibration and the right contrast. Full HD+ resolution also appears in them, with satisfactory image definition. The difference is that the A34’s 6.6-inch display is larger than the “brother’s” 6.4-inch display, in addition to providing better frontal use, thanks to smaller edges. The A54 responds with HDR10+ support, to improve playback from streaming services. At least, the two offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which enables good fluidity in system animations and compatible games. They also come with Gorilla Glass 5 scratch protection. The A34 scores for the larger panel; and the A54 scores for compatibility with HDR10+.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy A34 Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 HDR10+ support Galaxy A54 High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





The Korean company did not skimp on audio in these intermediaries and installed a stereo system in both, which takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel. That is, the immersive experience will not be a problem, regardless of your choice. The two deliver good sound power and high quality in general, but the A54 has a better balance between bass, mids and highs, even if the more modest model does not disappoint in that regard. It is noteworthy that Samsung no longer sends a headset in the package or inserts a standard physical connector to plug in any compatible accessory. For the most defined frequencies, the point is with the Galaxy A54.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy A54 sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? None

System





These handsets come out of the box with Android 13 as the native operating system. The duo is part of the list of cell phones that will receive four software updates and five years of security packages. In other words, they will have a very long shelf life. The smoothness to navigate them will not be a problem, since they have the same optimizations as One UI, in addition to the high rate of the panel. 5G technology is also present in them, to enable fast mobile network. When we go to features, we also see the same list of options. The two Galaxy devices here offer functions such as the Always-on Display, the Edge Screen side shortcuts and the various customization options. Without differences in this regard, we give a draw.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

The manufacturer preferred to use different chips in these smartphones. The A34 comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080, and the A54 has the proprietary Exynos 1380. Which one has the performance advantage? Balance was good in our tests, but the Galaxy A54 clocked in at nearly four seconds less overall time. In benchmarks, the scenario remains the same. The more advanced model platform has slightly higher AnTuTu and Geekbench scores. In games, both run the titles in high quality, but the A34 has a little more difficulty than the “brother”. Thus, the A54 scores one more point.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A54 Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy A54 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A54 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A54 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A54 Which has more storage? None

Battery

Samsung did not go outside the market standard in these cell phones and left a 5,000 mAh battery in its intermediaries. And how did they perform on our standardized tests? The A54 reached 27 hours and a half, with practically an hour more than the autonomy recorded by the A34. When we move on to charging, the manufacturer sends the same 15 W adapter in the packaging of these devices. With it, these smartphones take the same approximate two hours to complete the process. With the same recharge time, the slightly higher autonomy of the A54 gives it the point.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? None Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A54 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The cell phones come with a triple set of rear cameras. Both the main 48 MP of the A34 and the 50 MP of the A54 take good pictures during the day, with correct sharpness, saturated colors and a satisfactory dynamic range. What mainly changes are the records at night, as the most advanced sensor on the Galaxy A54 allows images with more details in dark places. This smartphone also wins with the ultrawide, which generates results with better definition than the most modest cell phone. To complete, the duo comes with a macro lens that has good resolution, but lacks autofocus. With a higher quality than its “brother”, the A54 gets the point this time.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A54 Best photos of the day Both best night photos Galaxy A54 most versatile set None best ultrawide Galaxy A54 best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A34

The camcorder of both is compatible with 4K videos at 30 fps with the main camera, but does not go beyond Full HD with the ultrawide. Their quality pleases, both in recorded images and in stereo audio capture. The two also deliver optical stabilization, to better deal with shakes, and a very agile focus. None of them have a big spotlight here. Therefore, we give one point for each.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A54

Their front-facing camera doesn’t disappoint, though the devices have their distinct strengths. The A54 stands out in selfies during the day, as it registers more details than its “brother”. The A34, on the other hand, excels at night, with photos that don’t suffer so much from noise. At least, front-facing footage of the two supports 4K resolution. Better daytime selfies versus more efficient night mode. We have a new draw.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Both Best selfie of the day Galaxy A54 best night selfie Galaxy A34

Price

These Samsung intermediaries were launched at the same time in Europe. The Galaxy A34 arrived at a suggested price of BRL 2,600, just below the BRL 2,900 initially charged for the Galaxy A54. In the current market, the difference in value between them continues, but now both appear for costs below R$ 2,000. As any economy impacts the consumer’s pocket, the A34 closes the duel with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A34 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A34

Conclusion

These intermediaries from Samsung proved to be balanced in a number of aspects. Both offer the same system characteristics and don’t register big differences in the cameras. There’s also a balance of advantages to selfies, as one gets the upper hand in the day while the other does well at night. But as expected, the Galaxy A54 is slightly above its “brother”. It has the added qualities of its premium construction; the screen with HDR10+ support, despite being smaller in size; the most balanced sound; and the best multitasking performance. Your battery still yields more, without affecting the recharge time. Apart from the rear set of higher quality cameras. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 has great appeal due to its price. It can be found cheaper at national retailers. Even so, for a not so big difference, it is possible to have a more complete device.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A34: 5 POINTS bigger screen

System with good longevity, fluidity and resources

4K videos with optical stabilization and agile focus

Front camera with better night selfies

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A54: 9 POINTS More modern design and premium construction

Screen with HDR10+

more balanced sound

System with good longevity, fluidity and resources

Better multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better night shots and ultrawide

4K videos with optical stabilization and agile focus

Front camera with better daytime selfies

Do you think it pays to buy the cheaper Galaxy, or do you prefer to have the additional benefits of the more expensive model? Which one would be your current purchase option? Tell us everything in the space below.