Galaxy A34: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

At the beginning of the year, Samsung started official sales of the Galaxy A34 and A54 devices in Europe. After having analyzed the most advanced model, it was time for the A34 to pass through our stands.

The A34 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13-inch front camera MP, three rear cameras (48 MP / 8 MP / 5 MP), 5G connection, IP67 certification, dual-band Wi-Fi, fingerprint reader, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1 .