Galaxy A34: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

At the beginning of the year, Samsung started official sales of the Galaxy A34 and A54 devices in Europe. After having analyzed the most advanced model, it was time for the A34 to pass through our stands.
The A34 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13-inch front camera MP, three rear cameras (48 MP / 8 MP / 5 MP), 5G connection, IP67 certification, dual-band Wi-Fi, fingerprint reader, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1 .
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is available from Girafa for BRL 1,399 and Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,484. The cost-benefit is good but there are 6 better models. To see the other 154 offers click here.