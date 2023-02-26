Galaxy A34 and A54 5G specs and images, WhatsApp banning and more | TC duty

It’s time to stay well-informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place. In this week’s edition, we’re going to talk about the Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G, which had more leaked images and specifications. In addition, we also have an alert from the Post Office and WhatsApp promising to ban the accounts of those who use alternative versions of the application. Other important news of the week include Microsoft not accepting to buy Activision Blizzard without taking Call Of Duty and the Xiaomi 13S line completely discarded.

WhatsApp can ban user accounts with unofficial versions of the app

Meta wants to penalize the use of unofficial WhatsApp applications. According to information released this week, modified applications such as WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp GB and others may result in the banning of the account. That is, an extreme measure on the part of WhatsApp. Thus, even if the user tries to go back to the official version of WhatsApp, this will not be possible, since the ban will be done via the server. For now, Meta has not yet reported when the measure will come into force, but the simple leak of information already serves to alert users.

Couriers ask users to change app password

In a statement released last Monday, Correios confirmed the identification of a security breach that left customer data vulnerable. According to the state company, the problem has already been corrected and there are no reports of leaks, but changing the password is recommended to avoid future problems. - Advertisement - This is because the vulnerability could allow cybercriminals to link a CPF number to a registered mobile number. The state-owned company did not report the exact number of accounts that were exposed, but the impact reached 5% of all registrations.

Microsoft refuses to buy Activision Blizzard without Call of Duty

This week, Microsoft held a major presentation to regulatory authorities in the European Union where it presented partnership proposals with Nintendo and NVIDIA to show its good faith in maintaining Activision Blizzard franchises on competing platforms, even after the purchase. During the conference, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, commented on the possibility of dismembering the properties of Activision Blizzard for approval to be granted, but the executive was irreducible to this possibility. For him, it makes no sense for Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard and not take the game Call Of Duty. That is, he rejects the idea defended by the UK authorities. Smith says the deal will bring more competition to an industry largely dominated by PlayStation, and he still stings at officials saying it’s their duty to make sure it happens. For now, we still don’t know what the final verdict of regulators will be after the Microsoft conference.

Xiaomi 13S: line will not be launched this year, confirms CEO of the manufacturer

While preparing the last details for the presentation of the Xiaomi 13 line in the global market, the Chinese manufacturer has also been working on other fronts to present the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in mid-March. However, anyone who expects the brand to launch a Xiaomi 13S family can now “take the horse out of the rain”. That’s because Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, confirmed that the brand will not present the 13S line this year. According to the executive, the focus is on working on the Ultra variant to deliver a highly powerful smartphone option to the global public, since last year’s device was sold only in China. As much as Lei Jun does not assume, everything indicates that the Xiaomi 12S line was launched “in a rush” because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor had performance issues and overheating. Therefore, the solution found by the manufacturer was simply to present a new family of smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, something that should not happen in 2023.

Motorola Razr 2023 has leaked renders with large external screen

The Motorola Razr 2023 has already “showed up” on rumor and leak channels. This week, leaked renderings showed the possible final design of the foldable smartphone. The biggest highlight of the material is the fact that the Razr 2023 has a larger external screen. That is, Motorola will follow the trend started by Chinese manufacturers, who began to stretch the external display of folding smartphones. The panel should exceed 3.26 inches and occupy almost the entire upper part of the back, and the cameras and LED flash should become a kind of island in this larger display. The internal part has a display without any hole and Evan Blass says that this is a strong indication that the foldable must have a front camera under the display. In the images, you can also see that the frames are very thin and its frame is curved, which should bring a more comfortable grip. So far, no specification or release date for the Motorola foldable has been revealed.

Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G have more images and leaked specifications