Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G, first unboxing video: only the official is missing

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 50 MP ultra-wide rear: 12MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 32MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums : 5,100mAh

: 5,100mAh prices Europe : 8+128GB: €499 8+256GB: €549

:

Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Galaxy A54 5G has instead a Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel, always with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The processors are also different MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 for A34 and Exynos 1380 for A54. The former has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the other 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Both have a microSD slot to expand storage space.

The photographic compartments are also similar, but different. Today’s video doesn’t confirm it but the Galaxy A34 5G should have a 48 MP principle camera with OIS flanked by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP macro. Galaxy A54 5G should instead have a camera, defined by Samsung of “professional level“, with a 50MP main with OIS flanked by a 12 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro. As for the front camera, 13MP for A34 and 32MP for A54.

To complete the technical sheet there would be the protection against water and dust with IP67 certificationan in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5,000mAh batteries (5,100mAh on Galaxy A54 5G), 25W fast charging, support for 5G networks with dual SIM, assisted GPS receiver, Wi-Fi 5 (Wi -Fi 6 for Galaxy A54 5G), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C port

HOW MUCH COULD THEY COST IN EUROPE

Indiscretions have also arrived regarding the possible selling prices of these devices in Europe. Galaxy A34 will probably be proposed to un starting price of 399 euros for the 6/128 GB version, to then move on to 479 euros in the 8/256 GB variant. Likewise, Galaxy A54 will start from 499 euros for the 8/128 GB size, while for the 8/256 GB one it will go to 549 euros.