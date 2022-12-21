Galaxy A33 5G starts receiving update with November security patch

Update (12/21/2022) – LR

Samsung this week released the November Android security patch for the Galaxy A33 5G, a mid-range smartphone announced in Q1 2022 by the South Korean giant. The update was made available by the developer with a delay of one month compared to other models, something expected because it is an affordable device. According to the SamMobile portal, the package arrives via OTA notification for owners of the phone under firmware number A336BXXU4BVKB and initial availability in Slovenia, a country located on the European continent. Despite this geographic restriction, it is expected that other countries will also receive the news soon.





This build fixes a total of 48 security vulnerabilities identified in Android, and it is highly recommended that users install it as soon as possible. The company has not committed to providing details about the device’s update schedule, so we don’t know when it will arrive in Europe. - Advertisement - Through the settings it is possible to manually search for the new system security package. If available, we recommend that you back up your data before the update, in addition, it is also recommended to have the battery charged at least 80% or keep the phone plugged in. Galaxy A33 5G Review | Text and Video

Update (08/12/2022) – MR Galaxy A33 5G starts receiving update with August security patch

Samsung continues to expand its list of devices with the latest security suite. After the Galaxy S22 line is contemplated, it is the turn of the intermediary Galaxy A33 5G to receive it. It is currently only available in Asian countries, but it will reach more markets in the coming days.

Latest update for Galaxy A33 5G has firmware version A3360ZHU3AVGA in Hong Kong, A336EDXU3AVH1 in vietnam and A336NKSU1AVH1 in South Korea. It brings the August 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, including in Samsung DeX apps, Samsung Knox and MAC address leaks over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

If you are a Galaxy A33 5G user and want to see if the update has arrived for you, you can check by going to Settings, Software Update and Download and Install. You can also download the firmware here and manually apply it to your device. The Galaxy A33 5G was launched in Europe in April 2022, along with the Galaxy A73 5G. It comes standard with Android 12 under One UI 4.1 and will be entitled to four major Android updates and an extra year of security patches. In terms of specifications, it has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and Infinity-U display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Update (7/15/2022) – HA

Galaxy A33 starts receiving update with July security patch

- Advertisement - Among the last Samsung intermediaries to receive security updates, now it is the turn of the Galaxy A33 5G to start receiving the June package in some Asian countries. The news arrives with the firmware version A336EDXU2AVG2and arrives first in markets such as India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines or Vietnam, but should soon arrive in more countries around the world. The update brings the July 2022 security patch that fixes over 50 security vulnerabilities and may also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.





If you still haven’t received the notification and want to check the news, you can go to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install. You can also manually flash the new firmware file by downloading the package from a database. Samsung launched the Galaxy A33 5G alongside the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G earlier this year. All three phones launched with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. They will receive four major Android OS updates and up to five years of security updates.

Original text (9/5/22)

Samsung Galaxy A33 receives update with May security patch

Samsung is already rolling out the May security patch to its flagship devices. The update first reached the line flagship Galaxy S22, and then arrived for owners of Galaxy S21 models, foldable models and even the affordable Galaxy M33 5G. This time the update arrives for the recently launched Galaxy A33 5G intermediary, which arrived in Europe less than a month ago. The new update made available for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G brings the May 2022 security patch, which fixes dozens of vulnerabilities related to user privacy and security. Furthermore, the update may include general bug fixes and improvements to device stability.

Software update has firmware version A336EDXU2AVD7 and is currently available to Galaxy A33 5G users in India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan. As usual, the distribution will be done gradually, which means that more regions should receive the news in the coming days or weeks. If you have not yet received the notification to install the update via OTA on your Galaxy A33 5G, you can check availability by following the directions below: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Technical specifications

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 5MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1

Dimensions: 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm

Weight: 186g