Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A22: Does the new generation keep its reputation as a good and cheap cell phone? | Comparative

The A23 is a member of the latest of entry-level smartphones from Samsung. It seeks to maintain the reputation of being a good and device, as was its predecessor, Galaxy A22. Between evolutions and comebacks, which generation is the most satisfying in the basic Korean segment? Come with us here at TechSmart, and you’ll know the answer.

Design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A23

Starting with the design, we have two very basic options in this regard. Both are made of plastic, with a simple finish and without any artifice to improve the grip. An advantage of the A23 is its look that resembles more expensive models, such as the vertical camera block. Meanwhile, the A22 prefers the already outdated cooktop module, which is similar to the old M-line phones. - Advertisement - At the very least, the old notebook still provides the most compact and lightweight body of the duo. But don’t expect any certification from them to guarantee protection from liquids and dust in these two.

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung has placed a fingerprint reader on the side, integrated into the power button. On the front, the notch used is the teardrop layout, still basic in relation to the holes in the screen used by more expensive devices. Scientists discover an isotope of silicon that markedly reduces the heat generated by chips There is expansion for storage in them, via the triple drawer with dedicated microSD card slot. In connectivity, we have no distinctions. They feature AC-standard Wi-Fi for 5GHz networks, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support. More modern look, against a smaller and lighter body. We started with a draw.

- Advertisement - best construction None more modern look - Advertisement - Galaxy A23 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None What can I do if my power has gone out? Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? None Which is more compact and lighter? Galaxy A22 Do you have NFC? Both

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





For the recent generation, Samsung swapped the Super AMOLED panel for an LCD in the newest one. In other words, the A22 ends up delivering a higher brightness level, a superior color calibration and a wider viewing angle. All this does not compensate for the A23’s Full HD+ resolution, which would bring more definition than the predecessor Galaxy’s HD+. The screen size also increased, however, the change of material brought more borders and a loss of frontal usability. At least, the refresh rate of the two is 90 Hz, to bring more smoothness to the system’s animations. The recent model also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 which gives extra protection from scratches. Putting evolutions and returns into the balance here, we are still left with the 2021 Galaxy. The best solution to transfer data from one cell phone to another

best screen technology Galaxy A22 best screen brightness Galaxy A22 more accurate colors Galaxy A22 best screen resolution Galaxy A23 bigger screen Galaxy A23 Best screen/body ratio Galaxy A22 High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass Protection? Galaxy A23 Overall screen quality Galaxy A22

Sound





None of these entry-level smartphones contain a stereo audio system. This means that both only provide one speaker, which limits the user experience and immersion. The sound power of both is good, but the quality is far from ideal. The treble ends up standing out more than the mids and bass, and so we have a lot of distortion at maximum volume. You can still take advantage of the physical connector to plug in a common headphone and improve the sound you will hear. Too bad Samsung doesn’t send the accessory in their box. With no major differences from one generation to the next, we are in a tie.

Sound is stereo? None Do you have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Different years, different software versions. The A23 already comes with Android 12, while the A22 still comes out of the box with the “little robot” edition 11. As it contains a newer system out of the box, it goes without saying that the longevity of the 2022 notebook will be longer in terms of updates. Their interface doesn’t have the best optimizations that Samsung can offer, but the display’s high refresh rate seeks to make up for this shortcoming with a little more fluidity. Don’t expect 5G support in them either. In the features part, you will not find some gifts on more expensive models and you will only have the main ones delivered by the manufacturer, such as the Edge Screen shortcuts, for example. With the most up-to-date system, the 2022 Galaxy takes the point this time around.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A23 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A23 Which system or customization has more and better features? None Missing connections? left? None More fluid software None

Performance

Samsung exchanged the Helio G80 of the A22 for the Snapdragon 680 on the A23, but kept the 4 GB of RAM. Did MediaTek’s move to Qualcomm have an effect on performance? Multitasking even had its gains, only the opening of apps was slower, and the old Galaxy was the one that recorded the best final time. In the benchmarks, the numbers from AnTuTu and Geekbench point to a greater potential of the newest phone. This indicates that its slow speed may be due to a lack of software optimization. In games, they balance between the titles that do best. Without forgetting that games are not the strong point of these devices. As the fastest in our speed test, the Galaxy A22 scores the point.

Who does better in the opening test? Galaxy A22 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A23 What is the most up-to-date processor? Galaxy A23 Which has better RAM/processor balance? None Which has more storage? None

Drums

If the recent model’s software doesn’t prioritize performance, it seems that the scenario changes regarding battery. With the same 5,000 mAh capacity as its predecessor, the A23 got 2 hours more than the A22, with more than 28 hours of total autonomy. When recharging, both are delivered with a 15 W adapter in the box. Despite similar power, the newer Galaxy also takes advantage and charges with 40 minutes less than the old device. So we have an easy point for the 2022 smartphone.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy A23 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A23 Do you have wireless charging? None

Camera

On both sides, we find a set with four rear cameras. Both the A23’s 50 MP main and the A22’s 48 MP take good photos during the day, even far from perfect. Whether in the details in shadows in the newest, or in the dynamic range of the oldest. At least the 2021 Galaxy has a more efficient night mode when retrieving parts of the image. Their ultrawide suffers from a drop in sharpness, in addition to not getting the colors right. The A22 takes advantage of the superior resolution, which allows for a definition above the successor. Their macro lacks autofocus and low resolution. Lastly, there’s the blur lens, which does a decent job on the duo, but leaves the photos dark on the recent phone. Despite having several problems in this regard, the old Galaxy still delivers a little higher quality and scores here.

Best rear camera set None best night photos Galaxy A22 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy A22 best telephoto None best macro Both better depth Galaxy A22

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A23

The camcorder of both does not go beyond the Full HD resolution in the videos. The Galaxy A23’s recording quality is above its predecessor, aside from the audio capture. At least, you’ll have agile focus on them and one of the highlights in general: optical image stabilization, to better deal with blur. The A23 scores this time.

Do you have optical stabilization? Both Do you have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Do you record in 4K at 30fps? None Better audio capture Galaxy A23 best video quality Galaxy A23

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A22

These devices take good selfies during the day and do well in portrait mode, even if it’s better to avoid backlights. At night, both suffer a lot from the amount of noise. Overall, the A22’s top front camera still manages to record a little more detail than its successor. Even so, their head-on footage is restricted to Full HD. In the details, we are left with the old Galaxy.

Best front camera set Galaxy A22 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Galaxy A23

Price

The Galaxy A23 arrived in Europe at a suggested price of R$2,000, slightly above the R$1,900 charged at the launch of the Galaxy A22. In the current market, we no longer see differences in values ​​between them, which are available for around R$ 1,200 in national retail. Therefore, we close the with a tie.

Which one had the best launch price? Galaxy A22 Which is currently the best value for money? None

Conclusion

In this balanced duel between generations, the youngest was not able to beat his predecessor on the scoreboard. Even so, the Galaxy A23 showed some interesting points to the consumer. Among them are the most modern design, the updated system and the longer battery life and shorter recharge time. On the other hand, the A22 proved to be the best option for those looking for a compact and lightweight body, a higher quality AMOLED screen, faster performance and a set of cameras that hits more in rear photos and selfies, even behind in videos. As they come out for the same price in the current Europeian market, your choice between them depends on what you prioritize. Knowing what each one is best at, the decision is easier at the time of purchase.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A23: 6 SPOTS more modern design

Mono sound with good power

System with greater longevity

Longer battery life and faster recharge

Higher quality videos in image and sound

Same price in current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A22: 7 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Super AMOLED screen with more brightness and better colors

Mono sound with good power

faster performance

Rear cameras with better night shots

Higher definition front camera

Same price in current Europeian market

Your priority in a device is best served by which of these models? Would you buy the A23 or the A22 at this point? Join us!