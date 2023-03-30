Galaxy A23 5G: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Samsung announced in the first days of the year the new Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A04e in Europe, further expanding the portfolio of intermediate and basic options. The A23 5G has already arrived on our test bench for full evaluation.

It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G platform, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB with MicroSD), 8 MP front camera, four rear cameras ( 50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP / 2MP), 5G connection, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12 with One UI 4.1.