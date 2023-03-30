5G News
Galaxy A23 5G: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Galaxy A23 5G: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy A23 5G: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm
galaxy a23 5g real time battery test this thursday at.jpeg
Samsung announced in the first days of the year the new Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A04e in Europe, further expanding the portfolio of intermediate and basic options. The A23 5G has already arrived on our test bench for full evaluation.

It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G platform, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB with MicroSD), 8 MP front camera, four rear cameras ( 50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP / 2MP), 5G connection, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available from Girafa for BRL 1,448 and on Amazon for BRL 1,539. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 44 offers click here.

Google, Microsoft and Spotify adapt their ‘apps’ for the screens of the Galaxy Z Fold

(updated March 30, 2023 at 00:16)

