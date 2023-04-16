Galaxy A23 5G is a good affordable phone with new mobile network | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A23 5G arrived in Europe at the beginning of the year as another affordable intermediary option from Samsung with new generation connectivity. What is new compared to the previously released 4G model? That’s what we’re going to check in this review.
The design and size does not change between the two. Even the color options are similar, which can be a little confusing when buying. The Galaxy A23 5G is a cell phone made of plastic with a matte finish on the sides and back. It has a drop-shaped notch and comes with an efficient biometric reader integrated into the power button.
The A23 5G comes with a 120 Hz PLS LCD screen and stands out for its superior fluidity compared to the 4G model. Other specs are the same: 6.6 inches with Full HD+ resolution, just decent brightness level and good contrast. There is Gorilla Glass 5 protection to ensure good impact and scratch resistance. The sound is mono only, which is disappointing. At least the sound power and audio quality are above average.
The Snapdragon 680 gave way to the 695, well known among mid-segment 5G launches in 2022. It comes with a faster processor and a slightly more powerful GPU to ensure greater strength for Samsung’s affordable cell phone. In our tests, it was faster, despite devouring more battery. The 15W charger that comes in the box takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to fill the battery.
The photographic set is the same as the other model and we have a 50 MP main sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP blur of scenarios. The front camera has a maximum resolution of 8 MP. Samsung’s intermediate camera records good photos on sunny days with colors without exaggerated saturation and correct contrast with wide dynamic range. The camcorder records in Full HD at a maximum of 30 fps and has optical stabilization to deal with shake.
Is it worth buying the Galaxy A23 5G? If you liked the previous version and missed having support for the new generation of mobile networks, then the new one will be perfect for you. Below you can check out all the details in our full review.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G full review
The Galaxy A23 5G arrived on the Europeian market in January 2023 by BRL 2,299. It is currently possible to find it on offers for almost half that amount.
