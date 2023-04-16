Galaxy A23 5G is a good affordable phone with new mobile network | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A23 5G arrived in Europe at the beginning of the year as another affordable intermediary option from Samsung with new generation connectivity. What is new compared to the previously released 4G model? That’s what we’re going to check in this review.

The design and size does not change between the two. Even the color options are similar, which can be a little confusing when buying. The Galaxy A23 5G is a cell phone made of plastic with a matte finish on the sides and back. It has a drop-shaped notch and comes with an efficient biometric reader integrated into the power button.

The A23 5G comes with a 120 Hz PLS LCD screen and stands out for its superior fluidity compared to the 4G model. Other specs are the same: 6.6 inches with Full HD+ resolution, just decent brightness level and good contrast. There is Gorilla Glass 5 protection to ensure good impact and scratch resistance. The sound is mono only, which is disappointing. At least the sound power and audio quality are above average.