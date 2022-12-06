Galaxy A23 4G and 5G receive update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Smartphones also gain the latest Android security package with the fix for about 48 holes found in the operating system.

According to those who have already had access to the update, it weighs around 2.5 GB and bears the numbers A235FXXU1BVK8 and A236BXXU2BVK7 for the A23 4G and 5G, respectively.

Samsung started to release the update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for Galaxy A23 4G and A23 5G 🇧🇷 The novelty was confirmed by several users in Russia and Germany.

It should be remembered that this is the first major update for the Galaxy A23 4G and A23 5G, but it may take a little longer to reach the model sold in Europe.

That’s because Samsung is releasing the update slowly and gradually through batches. Anyway, for those who want to check availability, the path is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

One UI 5.0 brings a series of new features, such as new animations for the system, a more customizable lock screen, a function for modes and routines, in addition to Bixby Text Call to answer calls.