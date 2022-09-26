Galaxy A21 receives update with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 Core in the US

It took a while, but it finally happened: the galaxy A21 is being updated to android 12 in the United States. The news was confirmed by several users on Monday morning.
According to those who already had access to the update, it brings the July security package, and the numbering is A215USQU7CVI3. The changelog cites the presence of several improvements within One UI 4.1 Core.
Galaxy A21 now features the new Material You design language, various privacy tweaks, improvements to the notification center, keyboard with more emojis, revamped camera app with more shortcuts, Gallery app with more detailed album rating and much more.
For now, only the Galaxy A21 sold by operators is being updated, and the unlocked model can receive the update with Android 12 at any time.
It is worth remembering that the model sold in Europe – Galaxy A21s – has also received Android 12 with One UI 4.1.
- 6.5” HD+ screen
- 3 GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD up to 512GB)
- triple rear camera
- 16 MP main sensor
- 2 MP macro
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 13 MP front camera
- 4000mAh battery
- Black color
