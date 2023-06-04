Galaxy A14 5G vs Moto G23: does fast network make the difference between basic cell phones? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy A14 5G brings as its great differential support for the fifth generation mobile network within the most basic segment. However, for those who are not interested in the fastest connectivity, the Moto G23 presents itself as the main rival of the Korean. In this fight between entry-level smartphones, does it pay more to buy the Samsung one, or is it more worth the Motorola one? Let’s find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

As we can imagine from the modest category we have here, cell phones have an entire plastic construction. Don’t expect any dust and liquid certification from them either. - Advertisement - At least, the look is not far from more expensive models. Samsung bet on the rear lenses placed individually on the lid and textured by small lines, to improve the footprint. On the other side, Motorola has inserted a smaller square camera block and a matte finish, which gives it a more premium look.

Motorola Moto G23

The G23 still has some differentials over the A14 5G. It is the most compact and lightest of the pair, in addition to coming with a notch in the form of a hole, more modern than the competitor’s teardrop layout. Their biometric reader is integrated into the power button. enterPy 2022: Professional programming in Python Both provide microSD card storage expansion, but the Galaxy is the only one to have a dedicated slot, while the Moto comes with a hybrid drawer. They still support fifth-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but no NFC here. For the more compact, light and modern design, we start with a point for the Moto. - Advertisement -

best construction None Better protection against scratches - Advertisement - None more modern look Moto G23 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A14 5G Mediaset Play changes its name and transforms itself: 104 Champions League matches arrive Best notch solution Moto G23 Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification None Which is thinner and lighter? Moto G23 Does it have NFC? None Do you have WiFi 5? Both Emotet Trojan The world’s most dangerous malware is back 07/20/2020 more advanced bluetooth Galaxy A14 5G

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Both Samsung and Motorola saved on screen and put only one of the LCD type in these devices. The result is the limited viewing angle, the colors without great accuracy and the low level of brightness, although the Korean’s luminosity is still above the Lenovo competitor. The Galaxy’s display is slightly larger, but the Moto has the best frontal use. Both deliver a refresh rate of 90 Hz, to improve the fluidity of system animations. To complete, another advantage of the A14 is the Full HD + resolution, for a better image quality than the HD + present in the G23. For the set, we give one point to the Korean.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness Galaxy A14 5G more colors None Best screen resolution Galaxy A14 5G bigger screen Galaxy A14 5G Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G23 High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches None Overall screen quality Galaxy A14 5G

Sound





Samsung just put a mono sound output in its basics, while Motorola dared more and inserted a stereo system, which takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to give greater immersion to the user. As a consequence, we see a greater sonic power in the G23, even if it is far from perfect. The Moto also offers a superior balance between bass, mids and highs compared to the Galaxy. Manufacturers no longer send headphones in the package, but at least the P2 connector is present, to allow plugging in any standard accessory. Motorola scores the point for stereo audio.

Sound is stereo? Moto G23 Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G23 sound power Moto G23 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Both one and the other come out of the box with Android 13 natively. Samsung promises two software updates, which will give it a longer lifespan than the single update guaranteed by Motorola. Another Korean differential is the presence of 5G technology, to allow a faster mobile network than the fourth generation found in the rival. At least, the fluidity pleases in general, either by the 90 Hz rate on their panel, or by the software strategies of each one. Among them is the lean One UI Core version of the A14, or the virtually unmodified interface of the G23. In terms of features, the Galaxy stands out for its Edge Screen shortcuts and the possibility of opening apps in split screen or in windowed mode. Moto bets on its classic gestures to open the camera or turn on the flashlight quickly. The Korean takes the point for its superior longevity.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A14 5G Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? Galaxy A14 5G More fluid software Both

Performance

The A14 5G comes equipped with the Exynos 1330, against the Helio G85 present in the G23, both with 4 GB of RAM. Which has the best performance? We can consider a technical draw. Both go over two and a half minutes in our tests and don’t come within two seconds of each other. Moving on to the benchmarks, the situation loses balance. It is here that the Samsung chip shows its potential and easily beats the rival in AnTuTu and Geekbench. In games, the Galaxy’s GPU also takes the lead and runs the most complex games with higher quality than the Moto’s. Therefore, the Korean takes another point.

Who does better on the opening test? None Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy A14 5G Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A14 5G What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A14 5G Which has better RAM/CPU balance? None Which has more storage? None

Battery

On both sides we find a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Does this mean having the same duration? It’s not like that. Our standardized tests indicated an advantage for the A14 5G of just over an hour. He logged almost 26 hours in total. And the scenery doesn’t change when we go to loading. Samsung sends a 15 W charger that completes the process in almost two hours, a mark surpassed by Motorola’s competitor, with its 20 W TurboPower. Longer autonomy and shorter charging time. It’s one more point for the Galaxy.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy A14 5G Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A14 5G Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The A14 5G and G23 feature a triple array of cameras, led by a 50MP main sensor. Although the Moto captures good images in well-lit places, the Galaxy stands out for having above average dynamic range, contrast and white tone. Apart from the Korean’s superior night mode compared to the rival. Their macro is the weakest of the trio and suffers from low resolution and fixed focus. Only Motorola delivers an ultrawide lens, which has its problems with falling sharpness, but is there for the widest records. It also serves portrait mode, but disables HDR and leaves the results more flawed than Samsung’s dedicated blur camera. Overall, we get more benefits from the Galaxy. So he notes the point.

Best rear camera set None Best photos of the day Galaxy A14 5G best night photos Galaxy A14 5G most versatile set Moto G23 best ultrawide Moto G23 best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth Galaxy A14 5G

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Their camcorder records only in Full HD at 30 fps. The quality of the A14 videos is above what we see in the G23, in addition to the Korean being the only one with stereo audio capture and which delivers an electronic stabilization system, to better deal with the shakes. At least, both don’t disappoint in their agile focus. This is an easy point for Samsung.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Better electronic stabilization? Galaxy A14 5G agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Galaxy A14 5G best video quality Galaxy A14 5G

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G23

Galaxy and Moto are two smartphones that take good selfies during the day. However, the Korean results outperform the competitor in the level of detail and in color, contrast and skin tone. Not to mention his portrait mode, which does not disable HDR. In this, the G23 ends up sinning, by leaving the fund burst. Their front camera does not suffer at night and shoots restricted to Full HD resolution. For superior captures, the A14 5G scores once again.

Best front camera set Galaxy A14 5G Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Galaxy A14 5G

Price

Samsung and Motorola officially brought these entry-level models to Europe. The Galaxy A14 5G was launched at BRL 1,800, more expensive than the suggested price of BRL 1,600 for the Moto G23. In the current market, the Korean version is the cheapest, as it is the only one found at retail for less than R$1,000. Thus, A14 marks the last point of the match.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G23 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A14 5G

Conclusion

In the clash between these two entry-level cell phones, Samsung took the lead against Motorola with ease. But it wasn’t just the fast network applied by the Korean that made the difference here. In addition to 5G, the Galaxy A14 featured a screen with more brightness and better definition, superior performance in benchmarks and games, a battery with greater autonomy and shorter recharge time, in addition to the superior set of cameras in rear photos, videos and selfies. Not to mention its lower cost in the national market. On the other hand, the Moto G23 remains the device with the most modern, compact and light design of the duo, apart from the presence of stereo sound, for better immersion and higher quality.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: 8 POINTS Bigger screen with Full HD+ resolution

System with increased longevity and 5G support

Better performance in benchmarks and games

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Rear cameras with better dynamic range and colors

Videos with higher image quality, stabilization and stereo audio

Selfies with better colors, skin tone and portrait mode

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Moto G23: 2 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

Stereo and more balanced sound

Do you think the score reflects the distance between these devices well, or do you think there is a greater balance? Would the 5G network make a difference in your choice in the entry segment? Comment in the space below.