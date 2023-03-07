Galaxy A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G: European prices leak ahead of launch

In all three cases, the prices refer only to the basic models. That is, 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage for the Galaxy A14 5G and 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of memory for the others.

The possible official price of Samsung’s new intermediaries ended up leaking this Tuesday. According to the well-known Snoopy Tech, the Galaxy A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G are already being distributed to European retailers, while Samsung is preparing the last details for the presentation of the devices.

As for the specifications of each model, it must be remembered that the Galaxy A14 5G is already sold in several markets. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a rate of 90 Hz, an Exynos 1330 processor, three rear cameras with a 50 MP main sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and native Android 13.

The Galaxy A34 5G should have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD Plus resolution.

In addition, its processor will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080, and the device will still have a 48-megapixel main camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, IP67 certification and native Android 13.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 5G will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and also Full HD Plus resolution.

The processor is Samsung’s own new Exynos 1380, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, IP67 certification and native Android 13.

What did you think of the prices of Samsung’s new intermediaries? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.