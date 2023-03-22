Galaxy A13 gets update with March security patch

Samsung started to March security patch distribution for Galaxy A13. The information was confirmed by more than one user this Wednesday morning.

According to those who have already had access to the update, it brings firmware version A135MUBS2BWC4, and the first country to receive it was Colombia. In general terms, the package brings the fix for about 50 holes found in Android 13.

In addition, there are also fixes for flaws present in the One UI interface, but the changelog does not list which ones.