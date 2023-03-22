Galaxy A13 gets update with March security patch

Samsung started to March security patch distribution for Galaxy A13. The information was confirmed by more than one user this Wednesday morning.
According to those who have already had access to the update, it brings firmware version A135MUBS2BWC4, and the first country to receive it was Colombia. In general terms, the package brings the fix for about 50 holes found in Android 13.
In addition, there are also fixes for flaws present in the One UI interface, but the changelog does not list which ones.
For now, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually via batches. This means that it may take a little longer for it to be available on your smartphone here in Europe.
Even so, the way to check availability is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.
Finally, it must be remembered that the Galaxy A13 is on Samsung’s quarterly security update schedule. Therefore, countries where the January or February update was released should not receive the March one.
- Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
- Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
- RAM memory: up to 6 GB
- Internal storage: 64 GB
- Back camera:
- Primary: 50 megapixels
- Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
- Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
- Depth: 2 megapixels
- Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
- Audio: Headphone input
- Security: side fingerprint sensor
The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available on Aliexpress National for BRL 1,024 and at Extra by BRL 1,109. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 27 offers click here.