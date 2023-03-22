5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsGalaxy A13 gets update with March security patch

Galaxy A13 gets update with March security patch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy A13 gets update with March security patch
1679480480 galaxy a13 gets update with march security patch.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung started to March security patch distribution for Galaxy A13. The information was confirmed by more than one user this Wednesday morning.

According to those who have already had access to the update, it brings firmware version A135MUBS2BWC4, and the first country to receive it was Colombia. In general terms, the package brings the fix for about 50 holes found in Android 13.

In addition, there are also fixes for flaws present in the One UI interface, but the changelog does not list which ones.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.
- Advertisement -

For now, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually via batches. This means that it may take a little longer for it to be available on your smartphone here in Europe.

Huawei Nova 8i: very fast charging and few edges in this mid-range with Snapdragon 662

Even so, the way to check availability is simple:

Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Finally, it must be remembered that the Galaxy A13 is on Samsung’s quarterly security update schedule. Therefore, countries where the January or February update was released should not receive the March one.

Galaxy A13
  • Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Exynos 850 8nm
  • RAM memory: up to 6 GB
  • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Back camera:
    • Primary: 50 megapixels
    • Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2
    • Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4
    • Depth: 2 megapixels
  • Front camera: 8 megapixels, f/2.2
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support
  • Audio: Headphone input
  • Security: side fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available on Aliexpress National for BRL 1,024 and at Extra by BRL 1,109. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 27 offers click here.

(updated March 22, 2023 at 6:52 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Resident Evil 4 Remake PC Review: A new face to Capcom’s horror

The nightmare of Resident Evil 4 Remake is also about to land on PC...
Computing

The OPPO Pad 2 tablet is now official and confirms that it stands up to the iPad

The company OPPO It has already made the second generation of its tablet...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.