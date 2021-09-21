Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung’s budget smartphone will have a 50MP camera

Although high-end smartphone launches tend to get more attention, their noticeably more expensive prices end up making more and more people opt for mid-range or input terminals. And it is that models like the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G are increasingly democratizing some of the functionalities and premium features that we previously considered exclusive.

In addition to the obvious presence of 5G highlighted in its name, as shared by Galaxy Club, it seems that Samsung would be this time focusing on improving one of the favorite characteristics of users: photography. And it is that el Galaxy A13 5G will have a 50MP main sensor, being the first in his family to reach this figure.

However, this sensor will not be the same ISOCELL GN5 that is expected to be used in the Galaxy S22, although of course it will continue to offer a substantial improvement for an entry-level Galaxy A phone.

And is that this update could be in line with the informed push from Samsung to improve the photographic prowess of the Galaxy A series, which was already aimed at upgrade all next year’s Galaxy A line with one OIS main camera. However, this detail has not yet been confirmed, so we could still have to wait for the next major models of the family such as the Galaxy A23, Galaxy A53 or Galaxy A73.

On the other hand, we will also find a notable improvement in its battery, boosted to 5,000 mAh. However, although no improvements are expected for autonomy by the processor or operating system, it is possible that we will see a higher expense due to the use of this new 5G connection, so despite the increased size of this battery, it could continue to drain in a similar way or even faster than that of its predecessor.

Unfortunately it is still too early to see if these rumors finally come true. And it is that in addition to the current silence of Samsung, looking back, the previous Galaxy A12 did not debut until well into the month of NovemberIt is quite possibly this same calendar frame that the company is looking for for the launch of the Galaxy A13 5G.