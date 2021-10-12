Galaxy A13 5G, another “killer” for the mid-range of mobiles

Samsung will continue to update its successful A-series with the Galaxy A13 5G. A mid-range smart mobile that falls into the group of those that offer support for the most advanced mobile networks, with sufficient features and at an intermediate price between the entry-level range and the flagship.

The truth is that there is no lack of offer in smart phones and the mid-range is the one that accumulates a greater number of models. Samsung promoted the A series as a lower step in price and performance than the Galaxy S and this has allowed it to counteract the threat that comes from China and continue to lead the world in mobile sales.

Galaxy A13 5G, expected features

The updates have happened without interruption and the Galaxy A13 5G has been the last to come out in the typical leaks. According to the information, it will mount a screen 6.48 inch IPS LCD with FHD + resolution and 83.4% screen-to-body ratio with polycarbonate frame.

The back of the phone, also made of plastic, shows the triple sensor rear camera where a powerful main sensor stands out as a novelty. 50 megapixel ISOCELL JN1. The set is completed with a second ultra-wide of 5 MP and another of depth of 2 MP. The front camera is located in a notch of a drop of water, the sensor that it will mount is unknown.

Your SoC engine will be a MediaTek Dimensity 700, a step below the 720 that the A32 mounts, but with enough features for a mid-range and with support for 5G. It will be accompanied by 4 or 6 Gbytes of memory, with internal storage of 64 or 128 Gbytes.

The battery capacity will be generous with 5,000 mAh and fast charging of 25 W in a USB type C port. It retains a 3.5 mm headphone jack which is a success and will mount the fingerprint sensor on the side of the terminal.

It will pre-install Android 11 and have at least two more major version updates and three years of security updates. It will be distributed in black, red, white and blue finishes, launching in early 2022 and with an estimated price of 290 dollars.