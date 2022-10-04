Galaxy A11 receives update with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1

Samsung started to distribute Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 for the Galaxy A11 this week. The novelty took many users of the cheap smartphone by surprise.
According to reports, the update is now available in Asia, with firmware numbering A115FXXU3CVI3. In addition, we also have the presence of the August security patch with a series of vulnerability fixes.
With this update, the A11 now features the new Material You design language, various privacy tweaks, improvements to the notification center, keyboard with more emojis, revamped camera app with more shortcuts, Gallery app with rating more detailed album and much more.
Launched in 2020 with native Android 10, the Galaxy A11 is getting its last major Android version update, and now it will only have access to security updates.
Another point worth mentioning is that this update is being released slowly and gradually. Therefore, it may take a little longer for it to be available in Europe.
Even so, if you want to check availability, the path is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download and Install
- Screen: 6.4 inch LCD with HD resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 8-core at 1.8GHz
- RAM memory: 3GB
- 64GB internal memory expandable via microSD
- Dual SIM 4G support
- 8 megapixel front camera
- Triple main camera being:
- 13 megapixels on the f/1.8 main sensor
- 5 megapixels on the f/2.2 wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor
- 4000mAh battery with charging via USB-C at 15W
- Unlock via fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.
