Galaxy A04e: Real-Time Battery Test | This Sunday at 10 am

Samsung started 2023 with the announcement of the launch of two cell phones in Europe, the Galaxy A23 5G and the Galaxy A04e. We’ve already seen the autonomy of the first one, now it’s time to test the battery capacity of the basic model.

The new basicão features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, MediaTek Helio P35 platform, 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 5 MP front camera, two rear cameras (13 MP / 2 MP), Bluetooth 5.0 , 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and USB-C, 5,000mAh battery, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1.