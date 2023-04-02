Galaxy A04e: Real-Time Battery Test | This Sunday at 10 am

Samsung started 2023 with the announcement of the launch of two cell phones in Europe, the Galaxy A23 5G and the Galaxy A04e. We’ve already seen the autonomy of the first one, now it’s time to test the battery capacity of the basic model.
The new basicão features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, MediaTek Helio P35 platform, 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 5 MP front camera, two rear cameras (13 MP / 2 MP), Bluetooth 5.0 , 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and USB-C, 5,000mAh battery, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Samsung Galaxy A04e is available from Girafa for BRL 698 and at Extra by BRL 791. The cost-benefit is excellent but there are 5 better models. To see the other 122 offers click here.