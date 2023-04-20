Galaxy A04e: basic cell phone with performance and battery above rivals | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s most basic launch that hit the market this year. It is an entry-level cell phone with the proposal to serve basic use such as social networks and messaging. The problem was its hefty launch price, which makes cost-effectiveness unattractive. Now, after a few months on the market, you can find the Galaxy A04e for half the price. It will have a device made of smooth plastic with good build quality, but it owes a biometric reader for safer biometrics when unlocking the device and using it with banking apps. The multimedia experience is due to the 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The PLS LCD panel adopted by Samsung delivers decent brightness and good colors. The mono sound distorts the most by exaggerating the highs, while the mids and lows are overshadowed. - Advertisement -

The Galaxy A04e comes with Helio P35 and 3GB of RAM. It’s an old hardware from MediaTek that doesn’t excite in performance, but even surpasses rivals in multitasking speed. It is possible to expand the RAM using up to 4GB of storage, but since the internal memory is slow, don’t expect to see miracles in performance. The 5,000 mAh battery is capable of going all day, as long as you avoid using the camera too much or playing games for hours. The charger that comes in the box has low power and takes almost 4 hours to completely fill the battery. The cameras do the basics and the front one disappoints in selfies, while the camcorder records in Full HD, does not handle shake well and captures muffled mono sound. Is it worth buying the Galaxy A04e? I ask starting price, no. Now, for less than half the value, it can be interesting for anyone looking for a simple cell phone, but they may end up finding better options, as we mentioned in our full review at the link below:

Samsung Galaxy A04e full review

The Galaxy A04e was launched in Europe in January 2023 by BRL 1,399. Below you will find the best offers on Samsung basics: - Advertisement -