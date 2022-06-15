galaxy a04 core coming soon, samsung is (also) focusing on entry levels

Not only high-end for Samsung, now ready for the debut of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 expected in August. There is also room for smartphones entry level, essential for the South Korean company to increase its shares on the international market. The next device candidate for the announcement is called Galaxy A04 Core, heir to the A03 Core presented in November last year and dedicated to those who pay attention to the essentials.

And so it will be for A04 Core as he confirms WinFuture which reveals the very first unofficial print renderings. From the design point of view, let’s not expect too many innovations, starting from the marked edges – especially the chin, or the lower edge – up to the notch drop which houses the front camera. The technical specifications have not yet been revealed, but it is thought that the processor is present under the body Exynos 850 which will thus replace the Unisoc SC9863A of the previous model. On the back there will be room for only one camera (on A03 Core it is from 8MP).

A note about the colors: the colors are foreseen black, green and copper in line with what will be proposed this year by the South Korean manufacturer.

We remind you that Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with a 6.5 “HD + display, 2 / 32GB of memory, 4G connectivity, 5.000mAh battery and a fixed focus 5MP front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. On the back, as said, there is an 8MP AF cam with f / 2 aperture.