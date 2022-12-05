Galaxy A03 vs realme C30: is it better to have good performance or greater autonomy? 🇧🇷 Comparative

If you’re looking for a basic cell phone for less than R$800, you won’t end up finding so many options on the market, but you may still be in doubt about one model or another. Here we have two affordable options that were launched in 2022 and that may generate doubt when choosing. This duel brings together the Galaxy A03 and realme C30. Which base is better? Let’s find out.

When it comes to a basic cell phone, there's not much to say about the design. This is a point that is left aside by manufacturers who are focused on reducing the cost as much as possible, but until these 2022 releases they run away from the beaten look. The realme C30 has a flatter body with straight sides, while the rear features small ripples for a different look while improving the grip with a matte texture. The camera block follows the opposite path with a smooth design in the same color, while the single camera has a giant bezel and is accompanied by a simple LED flash. In the Galaxy we have a body with more curves on the sides and more discreet lines that cross at the rear. While the realme basics only have a camera with a giant rim, Samsung bets on two sensors with smaller rims. The Chinese manufacturer bet on more discreet colors like black and blue, while Samsung brought the Galaxy A03 in a very striking red tone.

The front of both features a drop-shaped notch and wide edges, especially the bottom one. There's not much to complain about as this is still common on cheap phones. What disappoints is not having a biometric reader in any. If you don't want to memorize passwords or draw a pattern every time you unlock your cell phone, you'll have to settle for facial biometrics, which aren't very secure. Another disappointing point is to see that realme and Samsung still launch cell phones with micro USB input. The C30 doesn't support AC Wi-Fi like the Galaxy and is limited to slower networks. For the rest, they are similar to Bluetooth 5.0, triple drawer for two chips and microSD, in addition to leaving out NFC. As none stands out so far, we will draw.

best construction Both more modern look Realme C30 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Both Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Realme C30 Does it have NFC? None

multimedia and software

Screen





The C30 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The panel is quite simple, as expected from an entry-level device. Its brightness level is good for the category and surpasses Samsung’s rival; also features superior contrast. Samsung’s basic screen has the same size, resolution and refresh rate. None impresses in color calibration and there are no profiles to change to each user’s taste. At least in realme we have a slide that allows you to adjust the color temperature. In terms of viewing angle we can say that the two are tied. We’ll give the C30 a point for better screen brightness.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Realme C30 more accurate colors None Best screen resolution Both bigger screen Both Better screen-to-body ratio Both High Hz screen? None Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality Both

Sound





Don’t expect much from the sound of entry-level phones, and as expected, we only have one speaker on both, which results in mono audio. The realme C30 has maximum power below the segment and distorts a little when at maximum due to excessive treble. At least the balance between the other frequencies is better than what we have on the Galaxy A03. Samsung’s is the one with the most powerful sound of the two, but the exaggerated highs make the audio distorted. The mids are practically non-existent, while the bass is present, despite being shy. None come with headphones in the box, but as we have a standard P2 input, you can use any headphones you have. We will tie in sound.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Realme C30 sound power Galaxy A03 Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The Galaxy A03 comes out of the box with Android 11, but recently received version 12 of the little robot. It brings a leaner version of the Samsung interface, but it is not the most basic Android of the realme C30, the Go Edition, which comes with lighter versions of popular apps so as not to weigh on performance. As realme’s basics have half the RAM of the Korean rival, it makes sense to have leaner software to ensure good fluidity. In terms of features, the Galaxy comes with some nice extras that can offer a fuller experience. But since we are talking about basic cell phones, it is still common to experience stuttering in animations. We will point to the Galaxy A03.

Well-updated system? None Will the system be updated in the future? None Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy A03 Missing connections? Are there any left? None More fluid software None

Performance

The Galaxy A03 features Unisoc’s T606 platform, simpler hardware than the T612 used by realme in the C30. As we have a faster processor in the Chinese model, it ends up being faster in opening and loading app content. The problem is for the 2 GB of RAM that compromise the multitasking. Which is better to play? The realme C30’s 2GB of RAM also ends up limiting performance in more demanding games. In Call of Duty it is possible to play smoothly in low graphics quality with a medium frame rate. In PUBG you will have a good balanced experience with rate on high and anti-aliasing enabled. In the Galaxy A03 it is possible to play Call of Duty in medium quality and high frame rate, while PUBG was in HD with high frame rate, both with extra filters disabled. We only noticed that it warms up a little after playing for a while. Point for Samsung in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A03 Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy A03 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? Realme C30 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A03 Which has more storage? Both

Drums

Both have a 5,000 mAh battery and despite having the same screen size and similar hardware, the Galaxy A03 is the one that delivers the best autonomy of the two. It yielded 5 hours more in our standardized test, which would give a 20% advantage in autonomy over the rival. realme sends a 10W charger in the box, which delivers more power than Samsung’s only 7.5W that comes with the Galaxy A03. As a result, the Chinese model takes almost an hour less to have its battery fully recharged. With that, we give one point to each in battery.

Which has more battery? Both Which recharges faster? Realme C30 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A03 Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

realme usually pays a lot of attention to the photographic part of its cell phones, but as we are talking about a cheap entry-level device, some savings were made. We only have an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. In the A03 we have two cameras at the rear with the main one having a 48 MP sensor and a secondary one for blurring scenarios with 2 MP. The front has the same resolution as the rival. In theory it may seem that the Galaxy’s 48 MP camera is far superior to the C30’s 8 MP, but in practice it’s not such a big difference. Still, the Korean model is the one that records the sharpest photos of the two and captures colors closer to reality. The Galaxy also tops it off with night mode and features slightly better background blur. Point for the A03 with its best photographic set.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A03 Best photos of the day Galaxy A03 best night photos Galaxy A03 most versatile set Galaxy A03 best ultra wide None best telephoto lens None best macro None best depth Galaxy A03

Photos captured with the realme C30

With the front camera, it is the A03 that takes the worst. Daytime selfies are even decent, but photos at night come out quite dark and full of noise. Portrait mode does not make a perfect separation, but given the low sharpness of the images, it ends up going unnoticed in certain cases. The realme C30 manages to record good daytime selfies. It won’t have much skin detail and it’s even possible to notice a little noise even in the sun. Even so, it is within the expected range for the segment. Night selfies suffer more from noise and loss of sharpness, but the result is still better than what we have on the Galaxy A03. Point for the realme C30 in selfies.

Best front camera set Both Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Realme C30

Photos captured with the Galaxy A03

Who has the best camcorder? In terms of resolution, it’s the Galaxy A03 that comes out on top. Both record in Full HD with the rear, but realme is limited to HD only with the front and still suffers from a drop in fluidity when shooting in dark places. The Chinese model captures mono sound, while the Korean one has stereo sound. Neither brings good stabilization to deal with shake, while focus is snappy on both. Point to the Galaxy on the camcorder.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Better electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Galaxy A03 best video quality Galaxy A03

Price

The Galaxy A03 was launched in March 2022 in Europe for R$1,299, while the realme C30 arrived in August for R$1,099. Although the Chinese model came to our market with a better launch price, currently both are found in the same price range of R$ 700. Thus, we will tie in price.

Which had the best launch price? Realme C30 Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy A03

Conclusion

The Galaxy A03 won our comparison and is the most logical choice for being a more complete device that currently costs the same as the rival. It has more powerful sound, better performance, longer battery life, and better cameras for photos and videos. The realme C30 will please more those who use the cell phone outdoors due to the brighter screen, the better sound quality, the shorter recharge time and because it is better for selfies.

RESULT Galaxy A03: 8 POINTS Flashy color attracts young audience

more powerful sound

best software

superior performance

Longer battery life

best photo set

superior camcorder

Good cost-benefit Realme C30: 6 POINTS Distinctive design and straight profile

Brighter screen

Best sound quality

Shorter recharge time

best for selfies

Good cost-benefit