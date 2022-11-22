GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF reaches 3.825 GHz overclock and breaks record among video cards

GALAX announced the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF as its most powerful graphics card featuring NVIDIA’s “Ada Lovelace” architecture, bringing features out of the box to increase GPU frequency. Overclocked Gaming Systems (OGS) won this month a new overclocking world record with the model reaching 3.825 GHz🇧🇷 The overclocking group accomplished the feat using liquid nitrogen cooling, allowing the GeForce RTX 4090’s AD102 GPU to deliver the record-breaking clock frequency smoothly in sub-zero temperatures.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is the world’s only graphics card with dual 16-pin connectors capable of powering the graphics chip with 1,000 watts TGP — which, in and of itself, is a power record for a GPU. This unique configuration has allowed the hardware to achieve 20 world records in different benchmarks, including: 3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score: 44,293 points

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score: 23,229 points

3DMark 11 Extreme: 59,575 points

3DMark 11 Performance: 94,414 points

3DMark Fire Strike Extreme: 50,941 points

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 30,612 points

GPUPI_32B: 49,049 points

GPUPI_1B: 0.917 points

Superposition 8K: 17,896 points

Catzilla 4K: 35,156 points

Unigine Basic: 16,802.93 points

For now, no other manufacturer has submitted bids for the overclocking enthusiast segment, so the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF seems to have no competition.

It is worth remembering that the reference model of the GeForce RTX 4090 is equipped with 16,384 CUDA cores, working with a basic clock of 2.23 GHz and a maximum of 2.52 GHz. The video card has 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a 384-bit bus, and is already available in the international market with a suggested price of US$ 1,599 (about R$ 8,509).

