gadgets perfect to give on mother's day

The Mother’s Day It is just around the corner. And it is that, next Sunday will be this special day and in which we always want to surprise with some detail for all the love it gives us. And nothing better than a good gadget to surprise mom with, don’t you think?

For this reason, we have prepared a complete compilation where you will find five perfect gadgets to give away on Mother’s Day to surprise her. We have chosen the most varied models so that you do not lack options when choosing the best technological product with which to brighten up mom’s day.

For moms who work at home

For moms who work at home

If your mom works from home one day of the week, chances are she uses a laptop. In this case we recommend surprising her with the Logitech Lifta mouse that they presented very recently and that offers characteristics beyond any doubt.

To begin with, I personally use this model and the truth is that the sensations could not be better: its ergonomic design allows you to work for hours without any discomfort. In addition, you get used to its particular design in a few minutes, so you don’t have to worry about anything.

And considering you can buy the Logitech Lift, both left-handed and right-handed, at a really pretty pink shadeIt is sure to be a gift that he will love and will find very useful.

UE Boom 3, for the most music-loving moms

enlarge photo EU Boom 3 Ultimate Ears

Summer is just around the corner and it never hurts to have a waterproof speaker to take wherever you want. The reason we recommend the EU Boom 3 it is because it is a loudspeaker that offers an acoustic landscape beyond all doubt, in addition to offering great autonomy.

The best of all? In addition to having resistance to water and dust, it also withstands bumps and falls. Perfect to take it to the beach or the pool without worrying about a thing.

Xiaomi Mi Smartband 6, for the most athletic mothers

enlarge photo Xiaomi MiSmartband 6 Xiaomi

Another one of those gifts that will not fail on Mother’s Day is some kind of wearable. And in this case we want to recommend the Xiaomi Mi Smartband 6, an activity bracelet that will monitor every last step you take.

It has menstrual cycle control, all kinds of sensors including heart rate, stress monitor and weight control. blood oxygen levels... Without a doubt, a very complete product that will not disappoint you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, for the most stylish mothers

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Samsung

If you want to surprise on Mother’s Day with a tall gift, do not hesitate to bet on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Its incredible design offers a premium look, as well as being one of the most complete models on the market, as you can see by looking at its technical characteristics.

A product that is the best alternative to the Apple Watch and that has interchangeable straps so that your mother can give it a different touch. Without a doubt, a gift with which you will be right.

Amazon Kindle, for the most reader mothers

enlarge photo amazon-kindle splash

If your mother is an inveterate reader, we recommend surprising her with any of the e-books in the Amazon Kindle family. This product enjoys great prestige in the sector, in addition to a great value for money, making it another of those gadgets to give on Mother’s Day that will not disappoint.

