G.Skill to Launch Trident Z5 48GB DDR5 RAM Kit for AMD EXPO

the brand G.Skill is preparing a new memory kit DDR5 RAM in 48GB non-binary technology-oriented AMD EXPO. This information comes from the user MEGAsizeGPUwhich even published images of the company’s products that have not yet been announced. In general, these items are part of the Trident Z5 NEO RGB range with CAS of CL40-48-48-96 @ 1.35V. In this sense, the kit consisting of two 24GB modules has a similar design to other components of the Trident Z5 series, equipped with a black heatsink, an RGB diffuser and another extended heatsink.

Not only that, but images were also revealed that serve to prove that the memories were equipped with an AMD platform, embedded in an ASUS ROG STRIX B650-E Gaming WIFI motherboard with Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. The parts are capable of operating at frequencies of 6000 MHz. It is worth remembering that the brand even announced memory modules with Intel XMP 3.0 support and now it is the turn of the AMD EXPO version to hit the market. In this sense, the very owner of the Ryzen chips will launch a new BIOS AGESA 1.0.9.0 which should resolve memory compatibility issues of older versions




