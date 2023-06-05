G.Skill shows off highly overclocked 7 GHz pyramid PC cooled with liquid nitrogen

- Advertisement -

What just happened? Computex 2023 is in full swing and G.Skill has a rather unique system set up at its booth to demonstrate the capabilities of its memory. The Taiwanese hardware maker in collaboration with ElmorLabs is showcasing a custom build PC that is enclosed in a clear pyramid chassis. The system is running an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU on an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard with G.Skill’s own Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8000 memory.

As Tom’s Hardware highlights, the system is cooled with liquid nitrogen which allowed the team to really push the hardware. The CPU is clocked at an impressive 7 GHz and the memory is running at 10,000 MT/s (megatransfers (or million transfers) per second). That is not quite fast enough to break any records, but it is impressive nevertheless.

According to HWBot, the fastest memory frequency on record is 5600.6 MHz which was achieved by Seby9123 using the same G.Skill memory kit, motherboard, and CPU combo that is on display at G.Skill’s booth. It was submitted to the site on May 19, 2023.

Liquid nitrogen is a proven tool for extreme overclockers, allowing them to push hardware well beyond what it was designed for. The catch, of course, is that the gains are only sustainable for a short period due to perils like condensation and the sheer cost of maintaining a steady supply of LN2.

The pyramid PC was not the only point of interest at G.Skill’s booth. Several of the company’s high-end memory kits were on display including the Trident Z5 Neo RGB and the Trident Z5 Royal Elite.

The hardware specialist also showed off its MD1 chassis, a mid-tower with enough interior space to accommodate lengthy graphics cards, a big CPU air cooler, and dual 360mm radiators. The case also supports up to E-ATX motherboards and has a tempered side glass window to show off everything inside.

Computex kicked off on May 30 and runs through June 2 in Taipei.

Image credit: Pyramid by GDM, memory and case by Tom’s Hardware