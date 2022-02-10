Futurama will return with up to 20 new chapters thanks to Hulu

Hulu, one of the services offered within the Disney+ streaming platform, has just announced the return of a classic of television: Futurama. what started as a short announcement on social networksseems to be gaining strength as we learn new details.

As reported by Variety, the streaming service would have signed a new agreement in which they would have ordered up to 20 new episodes from the animated series. A project that will be Led by series creator Matt Groeningalong with writer and producer David X. Cohen, and will once again feature all of the original voice cast, with the one exception (still under negotiations) by John DiMaggio, in charge of voicing Bender in the original English version.

And the truth is that we are not surprised by the fact that Hulu is the new one interested in reviving the series again, since it is currently thanks to them that we can currently see all 140 episodes and four Futurama movies on Disney+where the series continues to enjoy good popularity.

However, those who have followed the series over the years may have noticed the curious detail that this lap will mark the fourth time the series has returned after supposedly ending. After it was canceled in 2003 after Fox’s original four seasons, four Futurama films were ordered and initially released on DVD. Years later, in 2008, Comedy Central re-edited those films in what is now considered the show’s fifth season, creating new popularity and demand that led to the funding of two additional seasons that aired between 2010 and 2013.

A fact that Groening himself mocked after confirming the news: “It is truly an honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama once again. before we get abruptly canceled again”.

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing has been revealed other than the fact that the series will return, no release date for this new season, nor the confirmation of whether we could expect some continuity before its almost certain cancellation.