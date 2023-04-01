Fusion of iWork and Apple Pencil Hover now available.

What is Apple Pencil Hover?

Apple Pencil hover is a new feature exclusive to iPad Pro models released in 2022 that allows users to preview the brush on a page based on thickness and opacity.

The Hover Pen is a feature of Apple’s stylus pens that allows them to interact with the screen of iOS and macOS devices without touching it.

This means users can move the pen close to the screen to select items, zoom in or out, and annotate without having to touch the device.

This feature was introduced in iPadOS 16.4and the executives of Manzana have shared details about the update, including the feature’s ability to show how pen tilt and angle affect the drawn line.

This function was already available in some applications of Manzanaas Grades and Email.

However, it has now been integrated into the applications of iWorkwhich means that users can take notes and annotate directly in their documents pages, Numbers and Keynote.

Why is this update important?

This update is important because it allows users to interact with their documents in a more natural way.

Instead of having to use a mouse or trackpad to select items and annotate, users can simply move the pen close to the screen.

Besides, Apple Pencil Hover it is particularly useful for those who use their devices for note taking or sketching.

With this feature, users can annotate directly on their documents, making it easy to edit and collaborate in real time.

New from iWork and Apple Pencil Hover.

The applications iWork They have new features, such as the ability to export and send spreadsheets, documents, and presentations in different formats directly from the Share menu.

There have also been improvements and bug fixes for collaboration. Additionally, all mobile apps now feature Manzana Pencil Hover for more accurate navigation, writing, drawing and illustration on the models of iPad compatible.

As to numbersthe iOS update only includes the function of Apple Pencil Hoverimprovements and bug fixes for collaboration, and the option to send copies of spreadsheets in different formats.

The version update of Mac offers better performance for large spreadsheets on computers Mac with Apple Silicon.

In pagesboth the version of Mac like the iOS now include templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes with placeholder text and applications require iOS and iPadOS 15.4 or later and macOS 12.0 or later.

Finally, Keynotes Live now only supported in a web browser, and the Keynote app for Mac requires macOS 12.3 or later, while the version for iPhone and iPad requires version 15.4.

Learn how to use Apple Pencil Hover in iWork.

To use Apple Pencil Hover in the applications of iWorkusers should ensure that they have the latest version of apps installed on their device.

Then they simply have to match their Manzana Pencil with your device iOS or macOS and start using it like you normally would.

When they approach the document with the Manzana Pencil, the function of Hover automatically. Users can use this feature to select items, enlarge or reduce images, and annotate the document.

In summary, the update of the applications iWork of Manzana to make them compatible with Manzana Pencil Hover is great news for users who want to interact with their documents in a more natural and intuitive way.

With this feature, users can take notes and annotate directly on their documents, making it easy to edit and collaborate in real time.