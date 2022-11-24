Fusion: Apple and Epic Systems will create Mac health app.

Apple continues to advance in leaps and bounds in the field of health, almost obsessed with helping to improve the health of its customers, which is nothing new. This time, Apple and Epic Systems have struck a deal for a Mac-compatible version of the medical records app.

Medical records company Epic has finally partnered with Apple after so many disagreements and fights.

The fact that Epic does not have well-developed software for Macs, iPads and iPhones has prevented Apple from entering the medical records business.

What is epic?

For the uninformed, Epic Systems Corp or Epic, is a private American company specializing in healthcare software. According to studies in 2022, hospitals using its software have the medical records of 78% of US patients and more than 3% of patients worldwide.

Epic Systems is the leading provider of electronic medical records in the North American country. This data is stored by Epic Systems on its servers with its own data storage and management platform.

Agreement and disagreement of Apple and Epic.

Apple has asked Epic to create its own version of the service for macOS, but apparently Epic is developing a tool that is easier to use than its own app.

According to Axios sources, “Epic continues to work on development to make it easier for clinicians to access Epic on the Mac.” “With this agreement, Epic will create a version of its medical records tool “more compatible with Apple devices”.

In 2020, Apple supported a proposed government policy to make it easier for patients to access their own medical data, bringing up the example of the Apple Health app.

According to Axios, the deal was reached despite previous disagreements between Epic and Apple over medical records and data sharing.

Apple pushed for relaxation of the requirements for sharing medical records, which Epic strongly opposed. Epic argued that the rule changes aimed at the “interoperability” they would be “too burdensome for our healthcare system and threaten the privacy of patients”.

It will not be easy for these companies to jointly develop software that meets the security and privacy requirements of both parties.

Devices like the Apple Watch, the iPhone and even the latest AirPods increasingly incorporate sensors designed to collect data about our bodies that can help us improve our health.

Not all Apple devices have a health application, but that could change soon after the merger between Apple and Epic, with this new application on the horizon and with all the innovation that comes with it.

It’s not yet clear if Apple will add Epic as a medical records provider to the Health app, and it will likely be some time before we see the results of this new deal.

We can only wait for more information and be patient to see if this epic merger brings good results.