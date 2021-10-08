Fury after mindless vandals set bin on fire in Dublin arson attack

Residents were left furious after mindless vandals set a bin on fire in south Dublin.

These images show a burnt-out husk of a bin completely destroyed by the blaze in Wyattville, Loughlinstown.

There has been a rise in the number of arson attacks on bins in the capital around this time of the year.

A spokesperson for the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown said: “Every year we see a rise in arson attacks on bins across the County around this time of year.

“Unfortunately, 2021 is no different and we are again seeing these incidents this year.

“We cannot replace every bin that is burnt out and we are calling on the wider community to remain vigilant and report such actions to us and An Garda Síochána to protect your public realm infrastructure and the environment!”







