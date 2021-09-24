Furious college students fear they won’t get degrees due to housing crisis

Furious college students fear they will not be able to get their degrees due to a major shortage in accommodation.

Representatives from the Union of Students in Ireland said thousands have been left without a place to live at the start of the new academic year.

USI president Clare Austick revealed many students have been forced to stay in hotels, B&Bs and hostels or commute long journeys to and from college.

A protest was staged at the Dail yesterday with a number of those taking part sleeping outside parliament buildings last night to highlight their campaign.

Ms Austick said: “We’re angry, we’re outraged, we’re

frustrated. We’re annoyed that the Government just has not taken our calls on board and hasn’t taken the student accommodation crisis seriously enough.”

She called on the Government to declare the issue an emergency and provide long-term effective and sustainable solutions.

Ms Austick added: “We want them to ensure there’s more purpose-built student accommodation that’s affordable for students, that there is a regulation on rents and that whenever there’s new courses introduced, or new course places are introduced, that there’s always a place for students to sleep in.

“This all comes down to access to education. Students have been priced out of education because there’s no accommodation that they can stay in and enough is enough and this is why we’re here to be heard.”

Beth O’Reilly, a sabbatical officer with the USI and a graduate of University College Cork, said the problem has worsened over recent years.

She added: “The Government… they don’t want to deal with it, they don’t want to think about it so we’re bringing the crisis to their doorstep.

“They have to really reckon with what their policies have caused in the student population.”

Ms O’Reilly said there are many, particularly international students, who are facing huge issues in getting accommodation.

She added: “The delayed Leaving Cert results meant that a lot of students didn’t know where they were going to be attending college until a lot of the accommodation was already snatched up.

“It’s been difficult across all year groups, but I do definitely feel for first years who are really thrown right into the deep end.”

There is a huge shortage of rental properties in student areas which has now spread to rural locations, including Waterford and Carlow.







A Dublin City University statement revealed it is experiencing “unprecedented demand” for on-campus accommodation. It said: “We receive at least four applications for every bedspace available for on-campus accommodation and we have now allocated all our rooms with a waiting list in operation.

“While DCU doesn’t have any evidence to date of deferrals due to lack of accommodation, we are aware from our students’ union of the significant pressure this deficit is putting on students and their families.

“There is a significant crisis in student accommodation that has only been exacerbated by the lack of a sustainable and economically viable housing model for student accommodation both off campus and on campus.”

There are more than 500 students on the waiting list at DCU. Student union president Terence Rooney said the housing crisis has been an issue for a few years, but it has “significantly worsened this year”.

He added: “Not only is accommodation unaffordable, but it’s now completely unavailable.

“We are seeing B&Bs and hotels in the surrounding areas filling up to capacity as a means of emergency accommodation for students and many students will choose to defer as attending college this year is simply unaffordable and unsustainable.

“Regardless of how much your family can contribute towards housing, there is nowhere for students to stay. Immediate action is required, or we will see more and more students deferring and dropping out.” DCU president Daire Keogh said the accommodation crisis will “create a family income-based barrier for entry into higher and further education”.

He called on the State to plan the construction of additional affordable student accommodation which will relieve pressure on housing supply.

Mr Keogh added: “This will necessitate creative solutions and incentives to make the construction and maintenance of new student accommodation economic and enable universities to offer accommodation at an affordable price.”

Another cause of the shortage is that homes previously occupied by students were sold during the pandemic, as well as the decision by some to defer college until this year.







Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty told the Dail the lack of accommodation is having a “profound effect” on access to education.

He added: “It’s a ridiculous and unsustainable situation but it’s been well flagged to you Government and [the] previous Government for many years.”

He called on Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to introduce emergency legislation that would prevent purpose-built student accommodation being repurposed for tourists. Mr Varadkar said: “It’s something the Government is very much aware of, the challenges that students face as they return to third-level education.

“We responded by increasing the student assistance funds. Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the availability of bed spaces in on-campus accommodation.”

