Funny messages to congratulate the New Year 2022 by WhatsApp

Just seven days ago we were thinking of sending the best messages to congratulate our family and friends on Christmas and today, the last day of the year, we are already looking for messages to congratulate the New Year on WhatsApp to our relatives.

Congratulate the new year 2022 by WhatsApp to your family and friends with one of these phrases

Surely you are thinking of an ingenious phrase to share through this instant messaging application with your family and friends and perhaps you haven’t fallen for it or you can’t think of anything flashy.

Don’t worry because, one more year, we are going to show you a list of witty and fun phrases that you can use to congratulate your contacts on WhatsApp for the New Year. And if not, remember that you can always use one of the best apps to congratulate the New Year and easily install it on your mobile to surprise your friends.

Here are some phrases to wish a New Year 2022 full of peace, health, hope and enthusiasm to your friends and family:

-If you have cried in 2021, show 2022 that you have a billion reasons to smile and love. Happy New Year!

-Good luck in your new projects and may 2022 bring you everything you deserve!

-I send you a big hug from a distance to wish you the best for the new year 2022

-You have 365 days ahead to smile … I hope I will be present in one of their smiles, happy 2022!

-I want for you 12 months of illusion, 52 weeks of happiness and 366 days of success. Happy 2022!

-I have a question: at New Year’s Eve dinner… Does the mobile go to the right or to the left? Happy 2022!

-May 2022 find peace, happiness, love, health … and what you can’t find … look for it on DuckDuckGo, Google or Bing!

-This year I will make sure that I am the first to congratulate you next year. Happy 2023!

-Run to fulfill your dreams in 2022. Thus, if you do not fulfill them, at least you will lose weight …

-Apparently the Police are looking for a beautiful and sexy person … where have you hidden? Happy New Year!

