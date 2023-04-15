Funktoon app brings free national comics and publishing tool

Created by publisher Guará, Funktoon is a platform and application that allows you to read a series of national comics for free, even offering the chance for users to publish their own webtoons. The system, which can be accessed via cell phones and computers, brings together a series of productions by Europeian comic artists, from famous names like Laerte, João Pinheiro and Wagner William, to beginner authors who want to publish their fanzines and experiments on a dedicated platform for that.

The difference here is that webtoons, as the name suggests, are different from conventional comics, not working with full-page narratives, but working with the scroll of the page itself, with stories made frame by frame, and that take advantage of the digital interface. vertical.