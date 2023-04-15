5G News
Funktoon app brings free national comics and publishing tool

Funktoon app brings free national comics and publishing tool

Apple
Funktoon app brings free national comics and publishing tool
Created by publisher Guará, Funktoon is a platform and application that allows you to read a series of national comics for free, even offering the chance for users to publish their own webtoons. The system, which can be accessed via cell phones and computers, brings together a series of productions by Europeian comic artists, from famous names like Laerte, João Pinheiro and Wagner William, to beginner authors who want to publish their fanzines and experiments on a dedicated platform for that.

The difference here is that webtoons, as the name suggests, are different from conventional comics, not working with full-page narratives, but working with the scroll of the page itself, with stories made frame by frame, and that take advantage of the digital interface. vertical.


It is possible to use the platform to read some stories without commitment, but just browse to find materials made by the portal’s editors and even texts written by Érico Assis, one of the main translators, journalists and researchers of comics in the country.

To submit your stories, simply create an account and follow the platform’s guidelines for uploading work —you cannot, for example, upload comics that are not recommended for people under 18 years of age. It is also prohibited, of course, to publish content over which you do not have full copyright.

The app even maintains a Discord server for budding comic book writers and artists to meet to produce independently. According to the portal, there is no evidence of paid resources or any form of remuneration for the works.

