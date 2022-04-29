Funeral details announced for young Finglas man Craig Gifford

The funeral details for Finglas man, Craig Gifford have been announced after a fundraiser was set up to help his family with the costs.

The 21-year-old had been missing from his home in Finglas since the afternoon of April 20 with family and gardai “concerned for his wellbeing”.

A missing person search was launched by officers and a body was later recovered in the River Road area of Ashtown on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Neighbours rally together to support family after man’s body recovered from river

His death was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as he had an interaction with gardai shortly before his disappearance.

The young man’s body will be reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home next Monday between 5 and 6pm with removal the following morning.

His funeral Mass will take place at Saint Canice’s Church at 11:30am. Craig will then be buried in Glasnevin Cemetery.

He will be missed by his mam Anita, siblings Warren, Natalie and Shauna as well as his large extended circle of family and friends.

A post on RIP.ie said: “Tragically. Adored son of Anita and much loved brother of Warren, Natalie and Shauna.

“Craig will be sadly missed and remembered forever by his mother, sisters, brother, warren’s fiancée Melissa, grandmother Roseleen, nieces Millie, Rubie and Vayda, aunt Deborah, Uncle Philip, dear cousins Shauna, Dean, Keith and Wayne, extended family, neighbours, a large circle of friends and all who knew and loved him.

“May he Rest in Peace.

“Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home this Monday the 2nd between 5pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery for burial.”

Read more:Dublin drowning victim ‘fell in river while hiding from gardai after M50 crash’

Read more:Search for missing Dubliner Craig Gifford stood down after body found with death referred to GSOC

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.