Fundraiser launched for Dublin nurse who lost all savings to cruel scam

A fundraiser has been launched for a Dublin who has scammed out of all her savings in a cruel con.

Zuzanna was swindled out of over €6,000 of her savings after she received a call telling her she was being investigated for money laundering.

The Dun Laoghaire woman said she’d been receiving scam calls for weeks and had ignored them but this one caught her at a vulnerable moment.

Zuzanna, 40, was woken up by a call after a gruelling night shift at the oncology unit of the hospital she worked at.

She said: “I answered the call, exhausted from working all night and disorientated at being woken from sleep.

“It was an automatic message saying to hold for an operator that I was a suspect in a criminal investigation. I was so tired I didn’t even realise it was a fake allegation.”

A man introduced himself as Daniel Parker, an officer of The Financial Criminal Authority.

She added: “He asked me to write down these details for my records. He proceeded to tell me my PPS number had been compromised and was associated with money laundering overseas.

“He said there was a debt of €180,000 in my name. He threatened me that there was a warrant issued for my arrest, and I was not to attempt to leave the country.”

Speaking on the GoFundMe page, Zuzanna said she was terrified because she was supposed to fly to Poland the following week to see her family.

She said: “I started crying hysterically, I was petrified. I was so tired, I couldn’t think straight. He was so authoritative and professional, he told me to get a drink of water and calm down. He said he believed I was a victim and that my identity had been compromised and his colleague might be able to help me.”

She was transferred to another man who called himself David Walker.

David told her it was “a simple case of stolen identity and that once all my accounts were terminated and my money was safely transferred to a safe virtual wallet, the ‘real criminals’ wouldn’t be able to get my money”.

Zuzanna was told to transfer all her money from her Bank of Ireland account to her Revolut one.

“[…]he got me to download an app called ‘safe virtual wallet’. I was so scared and upset I just did everything he said. He kept reassuring me if I followed his instructions it would be ok. I was crying uncontrollably.

“I was on the phone for over an hour with them. I was literally shaking with fright and exhaustion by the end of the conversation.”

It was only when she went out for a run to clear her head that it dawned on her that she’d be scammed.

She said: “All my savings were gone. I went to the guards who advised me to contact Bank Of Ireland and Revolut.

“However everyone is telling me, as I authorised the transfers myself, there is no chance of retrieving any of my money back. I have lost all my savings €6,600.”

She added: “I am a single 40-year-old nurse living in rented accommodation with a car loan and not enough money to get me through to payday at the end of the month.

“Working as a nurse on the frontline during the pandemic was tough enough, but to be left with nothing is just as terrifying.

“I know I was stupid, but I was so exhausted from night duty and they were so professional, I just hope my story helps others not fall for the same scam as I did.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of fraud that occurred in the Dun Laoghaire area on the 8th September 2021. No arrests were made, investigations are ongoing.”

Zuzanna has a GoFundMe page to help her recoup her lost savings and you can donate here.

