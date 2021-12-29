Fundraiser for Wicklow woman who was murdered on Christmas Eve raises huge sum in just four days

A GoFundMe page launched for a Wicklow woman who was stabbed to death on Christmas Eve has raised over 80% of its goal in just four days.

Mother-of-five Zeinat Dashabsheh, 42, was pronounced dead at a house in Park na Sillogue Court in Enniskerry on Friday.

The fundraiser, launched by eldest son, Adam Alzubi, has raised over €25,000 of its €30,000 goal.

Speaking on the fundraising page, Adam said: “My mam was the most beautiful and amazing women there was. She would do anything for her kids. She had five kids.

“She was a beautiful mother of five kids. I set up this fundraiser so that it could pay for her funeral.

“As little as €1 would help so much. Thank you, everyone, hope yous all have a beautiful Christmas and a good New Years.

“Any money that is left from the funeral will be going towards the girls helping them with their future.”

You can donate here to help Zeinat’s family.

