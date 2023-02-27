Fully autonomous Apple AR! The headset may not require an iPhone

- Advertisement -

The long-awaited Apple AR Headset or mixed reality headphones are increasingly resonating with the community and no one wants to be left without knowing all the details, and this time it is rumored that this innovative device will be completely autonomous. Independent operation will not require an iPhone, at least so the reports for the first version indicate, in the same way, there would be no need for any other Apple device.

Apple is expected to have the Apple AR in its first version ready at least during the end of the current year, with the announcement coming for WWDC either before or after it. In addition, the great news is that this device could arrive completely independent, unlike what the speculations thought. Apparently the user would not necessarily need an external device from Apple like the iPhone or iPad.

Apple AR a standalone device?

OK to the “Power On” newsletter by renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurmanthe new augmented reality device “will probably not require” an iPhone to be able to manage details of real use. Its sources indicate that the Apple AR is in the latest test versions under different tests and that none have required an external device from the company. It is also indicated that the headphones will be able to have all the content from iCloud in order to function independently.

While this is exciting and important news for multiple potential consumers, nor does it omit users who will still be able to have all the content of their iPhone or iPad into Apple AR. This can be done in the same way as if you had a new device. If you want to know more about how to transfer data between iPhone, find out in the following link.

This information can be completely credible and possible, since there are already devices like Meta’s Quest 2 that have full functionality that makes them independent of other hardware. You can even take advantage of the function in case you want to use a device and interact through it.

It should also be mentioned that the Apple AR will be looking to use all the operation of a new software that will allow to manage and select objectives by looking and hands. That is to say that your gaze will manage the cursor and through your hand you will be able to write. However, everything seems to indicate that this last option counts as “delicate in the tests”.

It also turns out to be quite feasible that there are users who decide to use the iPhone keyboard for the necessary texts. Although Apple will also plan to add software updates that will fix and improve everything from launch.

More details from Gurman

The journalist has been updating the data that he shared previously, giving more and more important details. ANDOn this occasion, he believes that Apple AR will be under the name of Reality Pro and will arrive with a unique presentation for WWDC 2023. Although we would have to wait for global shipments, being dated for the end of the current year.

Gurman also indicates that the company did not stop at the first version of the case, since they would already be working on a more advanced model. This new version would be much cheaper and accessible to the public, although it would arrive by the end of 2024 or even the beginning of 2025. In addition, it will be possible to see the use of a screen added to a low-end processor that is believed to have the working name of Reality One and they will carry a fairly cheap price compared to the first versions of 3,000 dollars.

Finally it is worth mentioning that the second versions are coming for the Reality Pro. This updated version would have a much better performance than the first model that will have an M2 processor. There have been some negative comments about said model with M2 chip because it would not have the necessary capacity to support more than two realistic representations at the same time.